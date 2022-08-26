MIDDLEPORT — Coach Joe Suhr had a plan of trajectory for the Roy-Hart/Barker/Lyndonville football program.
The first year it was about establishing the program, playing eight-man football in the 2020 spring season. Last year it was about making progress, even if it didn’t show in the standings. This season Suhr knows the Silverbacks need to start piling wins.
RBL went 1-7 in its return to 11-man football last year, but Suhr felt the team grew in the final half of the season. It defeated Lake Shore 28-12 in the regular season finale and lost the other three games by an average of 9.7 points per game after losing the first four games by 35.3.
The Silverbacks also get to move from Class B to Class C this season and now go from having one of the smallest combined enrollments in the class to the biggest.
“By the end of the year we were playing the football we wanted to play,” Suhr said. “... Our fundamentals got a lot better, we simplified stuff and we just want to do the little things better.”
Suhr didn’t go so far as to proclaim RBL was prepared to contend for a league championship, particularly with two-time defending sectional champion Medina — where Suhr was previously an assistant — in the division, but pushing for the playoffs is the new goal.
Turnarounds can happen quickly and earning one of two guaranteed playoff spots in Class C North hinges upon who is faster. Three of RBL’s opponents — Akron, Lackawanna and Medina — had winning records last season, while the other five had a combined record of 9-34.
“I really think it’s about winning,” Suhr said. “It’s about going out and being a winning team, having a shot at going to sectionals and making a dent there. That’s where our guys’ eyes are. That’s where we are as coaches. … Most of the guys have been through it or have been through it the right way.”
If RBL is going to secure more wins, it will have to score more points. It did not score 20 points in the first six games, but totaled 54 in the final two games combined.
There is currently a battle for the starting quarterback job, but Suhr is leaning toward last year’s starter Trenton Muck. The Silverbacks also have a handful of running backs in Justin Terwilliger, Rex Crosby, Jacob Gould, Bradley Minor and Justin Higgins.
“We have to see when the pads on what really happens,” Suhr said. “Who’s going to run downhill and who’s going to try to skirt or run away from contact. You don’t know until that happens.”
The offensive line is what Suhr believes to be the strength of the team this season. Jackson West and Jackson Webber started as a freshman and sophomore, respectively. Josh Hahn and Logan Tolliver also return as three-year starters.
“I think we’re better up front,” Suhr said. “We are disciplined and have better chemistry. We had sophomores and freshmen starting last year. Those guys, physically, mentally and attitude-wise, I think you’ll see growth.”
RBL hosts Alden at 7 p.m. Sept. 2 in Middleport.
