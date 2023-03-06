No matter the sport, being chosen to wear your varsity colors one final time in an All-Star game is a prestigious honor very few high school seniors get to participate in. It’s the best of the best facing each other in a competitive yet fun atmosphere.
And, unless one was selected to play for Buffalo and face a group of Rochester seniors in the annual Scotty Bowman Cup, the end of the Section VI Federation hockey season also marked the end of the road for the careers of many players.
A hopefully permanent solution to alleviate this scenario will be put on full display when the careers of 46 skaters across “The Fed” will be extended for one more night as Team Northtowns — featuring 15 from Greater Niagara schools — will compete against Team Southtowns in the league’s inaugural Senior All-Star Game Tuesday at LECOM HarborCenter in downtown Buffalo.
In the eyes of Clayton Wilson, whose Starpoint team’s season ended in heart-breaking fashion in a 4-3 loss to Section X’s Salmon River in the Division II regional finals this past Saturday, having the Federation honoring as many seniors as possible with this game is an “awesome” new initiative.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for these kids to get out on the ice and have one last skate,” Wilson said, who had five Spartans selected for the Team Northtowns roster that he will also be co-coaching. “It’s just seniors playing with a lot of kids they probably played travel (hockey) with or against. I think it’s cool and I hope it’s something they keep going forever.”
The seeds of creating this game were planted during last year’s NYSPHSAA tournament when a group of Section VI coaches discussed the possibility of adding a second end-of-season game, this one solely for the seniors. So, Section VI chairman and Clarence head coach Rick Brooks presented the idea to the sectional committee. Once receiving approval, Brooks and fellow coaches — Sweet Home / Depew’s Brian Turner, Hamburg’s John McFall and Kenmore West’s Rob Rozak — helped organize the game.
Considering a Section VI team did not advance to this upcoming weekend’s Final Four, Rozak expects this to be a “very entertaining” affair.
“You’re seeing the best of the best out there, in terms of seniors,” Rozak said, who had four Blue Devils selected, including forward Nate Burd, who scored a sectional-best 33 goals this season. “... I think we have two pretty evenly matched teams.”
The voting for the two teams, Rozak said, was finalized before the Section VI playoffs began in late February. In order to be chosen to play, a player had to be either voted onto the All-Federation Large / Private or Small School team, their league’s first or second team or were the coach’s lone automatic bid.
For Starpoint, who hoisted its third Section VI championship in a four-year stretch in an 8-3 victory over Niagara Wheatfield last Monday, forwards Alec Kirk, Justin Bull and Will Mainstone — who combined for 66 goals and 156 points on the top-line this season — along with defenseman Dominic Loubert and goaltender Richie Gareau were selected. Wilson said this quartet impacted the team in different ways this season.
“Alec’s probably one of the most, if not, the most skilled kid in the whole league,” said Wilson. “His hands (and) vision was incredible … Justin’s got a rocket as a shot. He’s got real soft hands for a big kid and he just loves the game of hockey. … Will’s the workhorse on that line — the back-checker going down low — but he can finish. He can score the big goals. … The kid is like my assistant coach. His hockey IQ’s off the chart. He’s just a pleasure.”
“Richie’s a two-year starter, made it to the state finals (last year) and he made it to the regionals,” Wilson continued, who led Starpoint to an 18-6-0 finish this season to wrap up their sixth season as a Federation member. “That’s pretty good to have two Section VI championships as a goalie. Good kid, quiet, comes to the rink and just wants to play hockey and be around his teammates. … Dom is probably one of the most skilled defensemen I’ve ever coached. … He plays a little like (Buffalo Sabre Rasmus) Dahlin. He joins the play, so, he likes to be that fourth forward or sometimes the third and our forward will cover for him. He’s very offensive minded but he’s also very good in his own end.”
Despite the tough finish in the sectional championship game, Niagara Wheatfield won the Niagara Frontier League title and finished with a 17-6-1 record this winter. The Falcons had three seniors selected — captain Anthony Lagreca, who recorded his 100th career point last month, first-year letterman and forward Roman Adamshick and defenseman Josh Kaczor — for the all-star game. Head coach Rick Wrazin said these three – and their classmates — brought the winning mentality back to the Falcons program.
“Josh is one of the best defensemen in the Fed, if not the best,” Wrazin said. “He brings a quiet confidence and he’s got poise with the puck. He’s very skilled, brings a physicality that a lot of people don’t realize that he has. He’s just got all the tools. He’s a very complete hockey player. … Roman was part of one of the most productive (offensive) lines in the league with Anthony (Logreca) and (junior) Robert (Wegrzyn) and he fit right in with them and fit in with their style. … Roman’s really strong on the forecheck. He scored some big goals for us throughout the year and was a perfect fit to go with those two. … Anthony’s one of the better players we’ve had through our program and that’s saying a lot. … Another kid with just really good hockey sense, highly skilled, great speed, never really got rattled. … He was a quiet leader who led by example.”
After years of facing each other, Wrazin and Wilson will both be behind the Team Northtowns bench and coaching alongside Brooks. It’s the first time in their coaching careers that the two veterans will be on the same bench — an opportunity Wilson said he is “excited” for.
“(Rick) was the guy that helped me the most when I came in the league six years ago, by far,” Wilson said, referring to when Starpoint joined the Federation after years playing as a club hockey program. “I’ll never forget that because when you go into a new league, you’re green, you don’t know anything and everybody just wants to kick in the corner. He didn’t do that. So he has always been on my side and helped me out and I’ve always tried to do and give it back to him.”
“We’ve always gotten along well,” added Wrazin on the duo’s 30-year friendship. “Certainly, we’re friends and I think (that) carries over and gives us a mutual respect on the ice, which is nice.”
Other players from the Greater Niagara region participating are Grand Island’s Eddie Kwarciak, Connor Morrow and Ryan Smith; Lewiston-Porter’s Rocco Randazzo and Luke Staub and Niagara Falls / Lockport’s Nick and Christian Anzalone.
Puck drop is scheduled for 6:30 p.m and the game will be livestreamed on WNY Athletics’ social media platforms.
