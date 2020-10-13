Federation XC championships cancelled

The New York State Federation of Secondary Schools Athletic Association h as announced the cancellation of its 2020 Cross Country Championships, which were scheduled for Nov. 18 at Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls, due to the impact of COVID-19.
In addition to New York State Parks and Recreation not issuing permits for its parks such as Bowdoin Park, three of the four associations that comprise the Federation have already cancelled their own championships.
“Due to the continuing public health emergency related to COVID-19, the Federation Board unanimously voted to cancel this year’s Cross Country Championships,” Jim Foster, NYSFSSAA executive secretary, said in a statement. “We are disappointed that we won’t be able to give the top runners in New York State a chance to compete in a culminating championship event this year but we understand the health and safety issues that are at the forefront right now.”
In 2018, the Federation was forced to cancel its Cross Country Championships at Bowdoin Park due to a major snowstorm. In 1987, the races were halted at Green Lakes State Park in Syracuse due to a blizzard. The event has been a longstanding competition since 1974 with Bowdoin hosting the last 30 years. Qualifiers from the New York State Public High School Athletic Association, New York City Public Schools Athletic League, Catholic High School Athletic Association and the New York State Association of Independent Schools Athletic Association — all who make up the membership of the NYSFSSAA — advance to the Federation meet each year following their association championships.
The NYSFSSAA also annually conducts the bBoys and Girls Basketball Tournament of Champions in March and a Boys and Girls Golf Championship in June. Both events were canceled in 2020 but are scheduled for 2021.
