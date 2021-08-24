WILSON — A heap of wins over the last five years has brought supreme confidence to the shores of Lake Ontario.
After what was once a struggle to climb out of the Class C football cellar, Wilson High School is free of doubts and devoid of fear. With four consecutive trips to the Section VI playoffs from 2016-2019, including three to the semifinals and a 2019 championship berth, the Lakemen no longer fear the perennial powers on the schedule and intend on becoming one themselves.
So confident is Wilson that a 3-3 spring season is considered a detour instead of a step back. The Lakemen missed the playoffs for the first time since 2015 — albeit with a shortened playoff field — but return most of their key players this season and are intent on returning to the playoffs yet again.
“We’re not afraid of anybody,” Wilson senior quarterback Tyler Yousett said. “We go into every game heads high, 100% and we think we can beat anybody that comes out against us.”
Packed into an already difficult and unusual season, Wilson was without Yousett for a 9-6 season-opening loss to Tonawanda and his first game back from shoulder surgery was a 43-14 loss to Class A Williamsville South. Even after returning, Yousett was not quite 100% and threw for 329 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions.
Yousett enters the fall completely healthy for his senior season and returns most of his weapons, including leading receiver Christopher Dispenza and running backs Evan Wolfe and Luke Atlas.
“(The spring season) hurt some teams that were senior-heavy, but it really helped me because we were junior-heavy,” Wilson head coach Bill Atlas said. “It was almost like a free preseason. I only had three (starters) graduate, so the whole team had a ton of playing time. Playoffs would have been more difficult to get there, but we really used it to get ready for the fall of 2021.”
Veteran players are also just a piece of Wilson’s steady continuity over the years. The Lakemen have run the same offense on modified, junior varsity and varsity since Atlas was hired in 2006, while Atlas and assistant Matt Faery also helped coach the town’s youth program for years.
Many of those players began coming through the varsity program in recent years, resulting in Wilson compiling nearly as many wins in the last five years (28) than the previous 10 (30).
“These are all the same reads on JV and varsity — that’s why we practice together,” Atlas said. “We’re all using the same terminology and the same Xs and Os.”
Many of the current upperclassmen participated or recall vividly the 2019 squad rolling to a perfect regular season only to fall to Southwestern in the Class C finals at Highmark Stadium. The loss followed back-to-back one-point semifinal losses to Southwestern and dropping a 12-7 nail-biter to Allegany-Limestone in 2016.
Now tasked with carrying the momentum built, the current crop of players also wants to be the group to finally break through with a sectional championship.
“It makes me want to push way harder,” Luke Atlas said, “and I know that it makes my teammates push harder to try to win.”
Wilson opens the season with a non-league home game against Lewiston-Porter at 7 p.m. Sept. 3.
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
