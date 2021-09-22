Falls' Willie Lightfoot picks Bowling Green

Just over a month ago, Willie Lightfoot Jr. picked a new prep school.
Now he's picked his college.
The Niagara Falls native announced Wednesday afternoon on Twitter his verbal commitment to Ohio's Bowling Green State University after visiting the Falcons over the weekend.
Lightfoot was named the 2018-19 Niagara Gazette Co-Boys Basketball Player of the Year after leading Niagara Falls to the state semifinals as a freshman. He spent the past two seasons at national prep power Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas, where he played a reserve role on the No. 3 team in the country.
On Aug. 25, Lightfoot announced he was leaving Sunrise to spend his senior season at NC Good Better Best Academy, a new prep school in Durham, N.C.
Lightfoot, a 6-foot lefty known for his Cataract City defense, is ranked as the No. 43 point guard in the country for the Class of 2022 by Rivals.com. He picked up offers along the way from Oregon, Alabama, Minnesota, Marquette, Buffalo, Niagara, Canisius, Youngstown State and Stony Brook.
Bowling Green has found its way back near the top of the Mid-American Conference over the past three seasons under seventh-year coach Michael Huger. The Falcons won 20-plus games in both 2018-19 and 2019-20, only for UB and COVID-19 to keep them from the NCAA tournament. Last year they finished just 14-12 but still earned an invitation to the College Basketball Invitational postseason tournament.
Lightfoot is the second Niagara Falls basketball player to commit to a Division I program for the Class of '22. Former teammate Roddy Gayle Jr., who is playing at Wasatch Academy in Utah, committed to Ohio State on Nov. 13, 2020.
A third NF native, Jalen Bradberry, reclassified to the Class of '22 and is prepping at Woodstock Academy in Connecticut. He currently holds around 10 Division I offers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.