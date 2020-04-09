Falls' Willie Lightfoot happy with first prep season

Basketball was definitely different at the Niagara Falls High School Wolvarena this past winter. While the Wolverines found their share of success, fans in the Cataract City also found themselves with with an eye on Wichita, Kansas.
Last summer, 6-foot guard Willie Lightfoot, coming off a phenomenal freshman season, made the decision to transfer from his home school to Sunrise Christian Academy.
The move was a difficult decision for the youngster, who was coming just finished one of the best individual runs a player could have in the 2018-19 postseason.
Lightfoot led the Wolverines to a Section VI Class AA title with 39 points over Williamsville North. In that game, he willed NF back after trailing and nailed a game-tying 3-pointer to send the game to overtime. Next, Lightfoot added 32 more points in the Far West Regional win over McQuaid to send the Wolverines to state final four for the first time since 2008-09.
Even prior to last season, Lightfoot had success as an eighth-grader, helping the Wolverines win Niagara Frontier League and sectional titles.
The decision to go from public school ball to prep meant Lightfoot would face the best of the best from across the country. Additionally, Lightfoot and Sunrise Christian would make their way up the high school rankings, defeating teams ranked in the top 25 and finishing as the No. 4 team in the country, according to the MaxPreps Xcellent 25.
Moving that far away from would be troublesome for most people, especially at such a young age. Lightfoot admitted there were some bumps in the road with changed roles, but as time went on, he became more comfortable.
“When you transfer, you gotta adjust to playing with other good players. So it was kind of rough at first changing from a scoring point guard to more of a facilitator, but through the season I got better at it and I mastered being a facilitator and a leader,” Lightfoot said.
“At first, it was rough. I was thinking too much, thinking I had to pass every time ... but then I was finding my spots and knowing when to score and when to facilitate. By the end of the season, I thought I was the best floor general in our class.”
Additionally, Lightfoot said, early on he dealt with some homesickness and missed his family a lot, but as the season progressed it “got better.”
Early in the year, Lightfoot was usually the first or second man off of coach Luke Barnwell’s bench, but as the season progressed, the sophomore stepped took over the starting point guard position. Playing some of the top competition in America, Lightfoot and Sunrise finished 22-3. The team was slated to play in the GEICO Nationals before the COVID-19 pandemic ended the campaign. In the end, Lightfoot said he averaged 6 points and 3.5 assists per game.
Life in Kansas is far different from that in Niagara Falls, and Lightfoot said it was a constant focus between academics and basketball every day. In addition, Sunrise traveled all over the country to play high-end teams. In public school at NF, Lightfoot didn’t travel as much, but he said the travel “was the fun part, because we got to play the top players in our class and top competition.”
With the travel also brought some lights, camera and action; Lightfoot played during a live broadcast on ESPN, a stage he had never played on before.
“It was exciting, but I still just had one goal in mind and that was winning the game no matter what is around, if I’m on TV or live stream, I just wanna win,” Lightfoot said.
Lightfoot also had the benefit of not just facing good opponents with good players, but every day in practice, his Sunrise team with several top-ranked prospects would test him. On a daily basis, Lightfoot was going toe-to-toe with some of the best players in the country.
“I kind of had to earn my respect, but that’s nothing, though,” Lightfoot said with a laugh.
While playing at Niagara Falls, the community support for the youngster was off the charts. Many citizens came out to watch the freshman play, even traveling as far as Binghamton to get a glimpse of the team. Despite a lot of changes in his life, Lightfoot said the love and support never stopped from his hometown, even when he was thousands of miles away.
Plenty of people took to social media to show their praise of Lightfoot when he would play on live broadcasts.
“It meant a lot to me,” Lightfoot said. “It really meant a lot and they would all tell me that they had the games on.”
On the court, Sunrise Christian spent a lot of time playing tough man-to-man defense throughout the year, something that fit Lightfoot’s repertoire from back home. An example included when Sunrise beat Hillcrest Prep, 91-48, at the Hoop Hall Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts. Hillcrest ended the season as the second-best team in Arizona, but the defense of Sunrise gave it fits all night. All in all, Lightfoot and the Sunrise defense held opposing teams to an average of 47.4 points per game.
In Western New York, Lightfoot was known for his tenacious and gritty defense that would give ball handlers fits. Despite facing some bigger and stronger talent, Lightfoot said there wasn’t much of a transition for him defensively.
“There was really no transition,” Lightfoot said. “Coach Luke made everything easier by watching film, so I basically knew everything that the other player was doing.”
Lightfoot, as a Class of 2022 point guard, is currently a rated a four-star recruit by Rivals.com. He picked up an offer this year from Oregon, to go along with mid-major offers from Niagara, Canisius, UB, Stony Brook and Youngstown State.
Sunrise Christian has a stellar group of alumni who have made the leap to high D-1 schools, highlighted by Buddy Hield, who went to Oklahoma and was the sixth pick in the 2016 NBA draft.
Today, Lightfoot said he continues to focus on his academics from home after the coronavirus forced his return. All in all, he believes the transition from NF to Sunrise will only help him become an even better basketball player than he is now.
“It’s just preparing me for the next level every day,” Lightfoot said.
