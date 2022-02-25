Three Niagara County wrestlers are left in the championship bracket following the first three rounds of the NYSPHSAA wrestling championships.
Niagara Falls junior Jaden Crumpler is the lone Greater Niagara Region wrestler to qualify for the semifinals in Division I while Newfane’s Aidan Gillings and Simon Lingle both reached the semifinals in Division II at MVP Arena in Albany. Semifinal matches will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, with the finals at 6:05 p.m.
Crumpler entered as the No. 6 seed in the 118-pound bracket, opening up with an 11-0 major decision over Warwick Valley’s Alex Greco in the pre-quarterfinals and then earned a 4-1 decision over Sachem East’s John Tietjen in the quarterfinals. Crumpler will face second-seeded Christian Lievano (37-3), of Ward Melville, in the semis.
Gillings earned a first-round bye as a No. 3 seed at 132 pounds and started the tournament with a fall over Canastota’s Culley Bellino in 2 minutes, 37 seconds. He followed it up with a 14-7 decision over Copenhagen’s Tavian Camper in the quarterfinals.
In the semifinals, the freshman will face Tioga’s Caden Bellis, who handed Gillings his only loss in 41 matches, in a 4-3 decision in the state dual tournament on Jan. 29.
Lingle, the No. 2 seed at 189, pinned Port Jervis’ Ivan Figueroa in 2 minutes in the pre-quarterfinals and then nipped Granville/Fort Ann’s Brent Perry in a 4-3 decision in the quarterfinals. The senior will face Central Valley Academy’s Ethan Randall in the semifinals.
Grand Island senior Brian Bielec suffered his first loss of the season in a 4-1 decision to Hilton’s Elijah Diakomhalis in the 172-pound quarterfinals. Bielec pinned Lancaster Evan Stencel in his first match and can now finish as high as third.
Niagara Falls’ Amarfio Reynolds is also still alive for third at 126. He beat Lancaster’s Myles Gronowski in a 7-6 decision, but was pinned by the top seed, Chenango Forks’ Tyler Ferrara, in 2 minutes, 33 seconds in the quarterfinals.
Teammate Mike Syposs can aim for third after bowing in the 160 quarterfinals. Syposs beat teammate Jesiere Carter by a point for the third time in as many tournaments, but dropped a 9-8 decision to Islip’s Tom Andria in the quarterfinals. Carter won two consolation matches, and with another win by both, can meet Syposs again on Saturday.
Niagara Wheatfield’s Collin Cougenhour and Te’Shaun Mathews are in the hunt for third at 138. Coughenour reached the quarterfinals with a 4-2 decision over Indian River’s Manuel Gonzales, but lost via technical fall to Minisink Valley’s top-seeded P.J. Duke. Mathews lost in the pre-quarterfinals but rebounded with back-to-back wins.
Starpoint’s Gage and Griffin LaPlante can place third after both fell in the quarterfinals. Gage lost a 12-2 major decision to Hauppauge’s Frank Volpe in the 145 quarterfinals, while top-seeded Griffin lost via technical fall to Eastport-South Manor’s Stephen Lukas in the quarters.
Lockport’s Stefaan Fearon can still finish third at 285. He beat Pittsford’s Bobby Foltz in a 12-4 major decision, but lost to East Islip’s Sebastian Regis by pin in the quarterfinals.
In Division II, Newfane’s Adam Huntington fell in the second round but won back-to-back consolation matches to stay in contention for third place, while teammate Charles Larose reached the quarterfinals before being pinned by Warrensburg/Bolton’s Tristen Hitchcock.
Medina’s Dominick Callara reached the 102 quarterfinals with a 14-1 major decision over Clarke’s William Grass, but lost to Honeoye Falls-Lima’s Christopher Noto. Teammate Gavin Ciarfella also reached the 126 quarterfinals with an overtime win over Schalmont’s Dylan Devine, but fell to Bayport-Blue Point’s Max Gallagher in the quarterfinals. Both can still finish third.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.