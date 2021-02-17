Falls' Bradberry nets 39 in comeback win over NW

NIAGARA FALLS — If there's one thing the Wolverines can rely on this season, they know Jalen Bradberry will fill it up.
The senior point guard was superb Wednesday night, scoring a season-high 39 points and knocking down four 3-pointers in a 66-60 win over Niagara Frontier League rival Niagara Wheatfield at Niagara Falls High School. The undermanned Wolverines (3-0 NFL) were able to pull out a gutty comeback win to remain undefeated to start 2021.
"I think we fought through a lot of adversity. Our defense's gotta really get better, even though we were missing three of our starters, two of the best defenders on our team (Faybion Prather and Malachi Williams)," said Bradberry, who is averaging 29 points per game through his first three outings.
"I think we did good, though. We handled it well and it's hard when you've got guys that gotta step up and they're not used to that."
NW (1-3 NFL) really controlled most of the action, holding a lead as big as 10 throughout and not trailing until the final seven mintues. The Falcons got another strong outing from their dynamic backcourt, as Xander Fletcher (22 points, 4 3s) and TJ Robinson (18 points, 3 3s) poured it in. It was the fourth straight game both scored 15 or more.
The Falcons did get some help from Wyatt Cooper with nine points as well, but it was to no avail, as Bradberry scored 14 points in the fourth despite playing through an ankle injury suffered in the final minutes.
"I thought they dug in really deep. We got into a hole early," said Niagara Falls boys basketball coach Carlos Bradberry, Jalen's father.
"And I knew it was gonna be a battle. I mean, we were down three of our starters and we started an eighth grader (Nick Estell)... We played some guys who don't usually play that many minutes, but they gutted it out. Like, I think all of them made significant plays through the game and really that was the key to us winning, digging down when we got down and just realizing it's six of us here tonight, but we've really gotta dig in and make plays."
Arquez Woods scored nine points for the Wolverines, while Estell added seven of his own in the comeback performance.
Coach Bradberry also shared how beneficial playing in tight games like this will be for the group as the season goes along. Not only does he think it'll fuel some of his younger guys' confidence, Bradberry believes this can help them to be ready when their numbers are called once the missing Wolverines' return to the lineup.
NW coach Erik O'Bryan thought his team lost its composure in the third quarter, as the Wolverines' 16-11 frame helped them cut their deficit to three points heading into the fourth. Although the Falcons held that lead heading into the final frame, O'Bryan expressed how such a short turnaround from training camp to the game schedule may be hampering the team at the moment.
"And it's just like any team, just like them, just like us, probably just like a bunch of teams right now," O'Bryan said. "You can only have so much in and unfortunately what we don't have in is a lot of sets right now. We're a young basketball team too with a freshman, sophomores, juniors, so we're running things out of timeouts. And I applaud our guys tonight."
Follow sports reporter Khari Demos on Twitter @riri_demos. Also, be sure to listen to the GNN Sports Podcast, on Spotify, Anchor, Apple Podcasts and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.