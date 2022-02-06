HAMBURG — For much of two seasons, opponents have let Thomas Jessie lurk the perimeter by his lonesome. Double-dared to shoot down that defensive strategy, the Niagara Wheatfield senior came through in the clutch.
Jessie swished the first 3-pointers of his varsity basketball career Saturday to lift the Falcons to a 58-54 victory against Iroquois during the fourth annual Centercourt Classic at the Hamburg gymnasium where N-W’s last season ended in the sectional final.
“It feels great,” said Jessie, who finished with 10 points. “This win gives us a lot of energy to keep moving on.”
Niagara Wheatfield, unbeaten in pursuit of its first Niagara Frontier League title, improved to 13-2 overall and remained atop the Section VI Class A-1 seeding tables.
“Our goal is to be the best team on the court that night,” Falcons coach Erik O’Bryan said. “We don’t have to be the best team in WNY every night.”
NW’s standout backcourt tandem of junior Xander Fletcher (20 points, six rebounds) and senior T.J. Robinson (12 points, four rebounds) combined to neutralize Iroquois (8-7) star Trey Kleitz (21 points, 10 rebounds).
But with the Falcons trailing by a basket late, the Chiefs packed the paint in an effort to make someone besides Fletcher or Robinson beat them.
Ty Kwitchoff kicked the ball out to Jessie in the left corner for the tying basket with just under a minute remaining. Robinson found him again in the very same spot to put the Falcons ahead 57-54 with about five seconds left.
“Big shots,” Jessie said. “Somebody had to take them. It was exciting to make them.”
O’Bryan said he considered substituting Jessie for the closing possessions, considering his usual reluctance to make teams pay for leaving him unguarded.
“We told him, at some point, you need to trust in yourself,” O’Bryan said. “He makes those in practice. Teams left him open last year. He worked on his shot over the summer. He just didn't have the confidence to do it yet. Today, he stepped up and stroked it. And then he had the guts to do it again.”
Jessie received raucous applause upon his late arrival to the locker room following postgame interviews.
“He doesn’t shoot the ball that much,” Fletcher said, “so when he does, we try to hype him up.”
The emergence of Jessie and Kwitchoff as offensive threats adds another dimension to N-W’s offense, O’Bryan said. “When those two guys make shots, it really opens the lane for Xander and T.J. to do what they want to do,” the coach noted.
The Falcons were smarting from a non-league loss to Orchard Park last week, and disrupted by the snow storm postponing this game from its original Friday night tip-off time.
“It took some gutty guys to be on the bus at 8:15 and ready to play at 10:15 in the morning,” O’Bryan said. “But our guys were ready to go, and we came away with a non-league win against a pretty good team.”
•••
Niagara Falls shook off a slow start shortly after noon Saturday and ran away with 94-71 defeat of injury-depleted Nichols.
Nichols played without high-scoring guard and Lew-Port transfer Jalen Duff, as well as 6-foot-4 center Parker Rey, but interim coach Jody Crymes, the former LaSalle star, had the Vikings (9-7) ready at the start.
Falling behind 20-9 early, the Wolverines switched from a triangle-and-two defense and assigned senior Rob Brown to guard Nichols standout Jakye Rainey, while Falls big man Dom McKenzie asserted himself on both ends during the tide-turning second quarter.
“We weren’t playing the aggressive man-to-man style that we usually play, and I think that slowed us down,” NFHS coach Carlos Bradberry said. “Some of the kids were calling for us to guard them straight up. We got down early, but we didn’t fold. We fought. When you have that adversity and you come through it, that’s a lot better than winning a game that’s a blowout.”
McKenzie had a double-double as the Wolverines built a 43-25 halftime lead. The energetic senior finished with 18 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks.
“He’s always a spark for us,” Bradberry said. “He doesn’t take a play off. He’ll run through a wall for us and give effort for 32 minutes.”
The Wolverines also got a lift from junior guard Josiah Oliver, who came off the bench to score 15 points, two more than his tally through the first 13 games.
“He was the guy who really turned the game around for us,” Bradberry said. “He hasn’t played a lot of minutes, but he works his butt off every day. When we were down, I went to him. He gave us a spark, and we fed off of that.”
Davon Wade contributed 21 points and eight rebounds, continuing a productive five-game stretch during which the junior swingman has averaged around a double-double (14.3 ppg, 9.8 rpg).
“He’s been a monster for us,” Bradberry said. “And he’s been getting better and better as the season goes on.”
With Crymes guiding the Vikings while Lewiston native Matt Bradshaw is taking time to mend a heart ailment and recover from thyroid cancer treatment, Saturday provided a coaching matchup between close friends and former teammates from the Cataract City.
“I feel bad for Matt Bradshaw, because he puts a lot into coaching and is great for the Western New York basketball community,” Bradberry said. “But seeing a friend step into that role, knowing how much Jody loves basketball and wants to be a coach, is great to see. Hopefully it leads to something permanent for him down the road.
“It was friendly and fun before the game. But once it started, I forgot about that. Now we’ll get together to watch the Super Bowl, and probably won’t talk about this game.”
The Falls ground out another victory Sunday, 48-41 in a rescheduled game at home against Lewiston-Porter. Brown scored 16 points and McKenzie added a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double to help avenge a Jan. 15 loss.
The Wolverines (11-4, 9-2 NFL) play their third game in three days tonight at Grand Island.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.