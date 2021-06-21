Falcons upended by Sweet Home in pitchers' duel

A crafty lefthander and solid fielding stymied the Niagara Wheatfield batting order as Sweet Home upset the Falcons in the opening game of the Section VI baseball playoffs.
Sweet Home southpaw Jeremy Kozak held the Falcons to one run in twirling a 2-1 victory in the Section VI Class A1 quarterfinals Monday at Niagara Wheatfield's turf diamond.
NW pitcher Ben Eodice had the hard luck in going the distance in defeat, pitching a gem of his own.
"If you had told me that Eodice would keep them to two runs to start the day, I'd have been fine with that," said NW coach Jim Hagerty. "I would have thought we would score more than one. The kid was a crafty lefty. We haven't seen a whole bunch of crafty lefties this year, and we don't have anybody on squad to throw that at them in BP or anything either."
The Falcons won the Niagara Frontier League with a 13-3 record hadn't given up more than three runs in a ballgame since a 7-5 loss to North Tonawanda June 3. Sweet Home was 4-8 in the ECIC II and 5-12 overall coming into the Class A1 playoffs. Niagara-Wheatfield was seeded second in the eight-team Class A1 field, and Sweet Home was seeded seventh.
Kozak sent the first nine Falcons down in order in the first three innings.
"Honestly it was my curveball, my fastball, were both working really well," Kozak said of his first three frames. "My fastball was really dominating with the bottom of the order I felt like, but overall just a solid game."
Kozak said he plays travel baseball with half the Falcons team.
"I know like their top five best players, used that to my advantage and just rolled with it," he said.
Kozak lost the strike zone in the fourth inning, getting behind Falcons batters, and the NW fans let him know about it. Andrew Stillinger singled to centerfield for NW, went to second on Tyler Walton's walk and scored on a single to center by Michael Huff to put NW up 1-0. Kozak walked the bases loaded, but the Panthers turned a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning with just one run surrendered.
"Double-play balls solve a lot of problems for pitchers and their guy, he was coming unglued at the time," said NW coach Jim Hagerty. "We hit a double-play ball for him. That's part of baseball."
"I hung in there, just kept throwing strikes, blanked out the crowd, blanked out everything around me and just focused on my catcher. I just did what I tried to do best," Kozak said.
Eodice shut out the Panthers until the fifth when he gave up a leadoff walk to Isaac Quintieri, who then stole second, went to third on a bunt by Owen Clemons-Reagan and scored on a sacrifice fly by Zack Crawford.
The Falcons had the bases loaded in the fourth, plus stranded a runner at third in the fifth.
In the Panthers' sixth, Eodice walked the first two batters and Ben Brown hit a flair to right to load the bases. While Sweet Home turned a big 6-4-3 double play to save themselves earlier in the game, with one out, Quintieri beat out a 6-4-3 double play opportunity to allow Evan Lysek to score from third on the fielder's choice. Kozak made the 2-1 lead stand the rest of the way.
"We knew we could do it. We started rolling at the end (of the season)," Sweet Home coach Jon Campolo said. "We beat Hamburg this past week, and then Thursday we beat Amherst, so we were rolling at the right time. Guys are playing well and these guys are rallying back from being down, so they knew how to do it."
Campolo sent his ace to the mound, and Kozak responded with a gem.
"He's done that for us all year long, we just haven't backed them up every single game," Campolo said. "But it's just been nice to see the guys come through."
Campolo said Kozak "plays travel ball with some of these guys, so a lot of the group knew him. So when they were chanting his name, they got him a little off kilter, but he pulled himself back together and was very composed.
"Once he pulled himself together, he finished the game the way he started."
