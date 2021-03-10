Fair drops 30 as UB women advance

Dyaisha Fair scored 30 points and the University at Buffalo women's basketball team led nearly wire-to-wire in a 73-66 win over Kent State in the quarterfinals of the Mid-American Conference tournament Wednesday afternoon in Cleveland. The win sets up a showdown with top-seeded Bowling Green on Friday.
Fair finished 3 of 4 from beyond the arc and 11 of 14 from the free throw line. The All-MAC sophomore added six steals. Freshman Cheyenne McEvans added 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting.
The Bulls held the Golden Flashes to 39% from the field, forced 19 turnovers and and had nine steals. UB was able to score 24 points off turnovers compared to just five for Kent State.
The Flashes scored the game's first points, but UB followed with a 12-0 run to take control. The Bulls led 36-27 at half and pushed it to 12 entering the fourth.
Kent State fought back, working the game to one possession, 56-53, with 4:35 left. But McEvans hit a pair of free throws, Fair got her sixth steal and Jessika Schiffer knocked down a 3 to rebuild UB's cushion.
"What a great team win today," UB coach Felisha Legette-Jack said. "Our story is not about Kent State or whoever else we're playing, but it's about how good we can be if we rely on each other, see each other, trust each other and play for each other. Today we did that and we beat a pretty good team."
The Bulls and Falcons will meet in the semifinals at 10 a.m. Friday.
