Facing lost summer, Jalen Bradberry reclassifies to Class of '22

Even in the summer of COVID-19, Jalen Bradberry is pushing through.
The Park School of Buffalo guard put on a show during the 2019-20 season, leading the Pioneers to an 18-6 record and a 6-0 mark against Section VI opponents. The Niagara Falls native averaged 19.7 points and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 34% from deep and knocking down 50 3-pointers on the season.
The Pioneers' lead guard was a second team All-New York State Class A selection, capping off a phenomenal first year in the program. The 2020 first team All-Western New York pick seemed poised to have a huge recruiting summer heading into his senior season.
That's when the coronavirus hit. But even in a global pandemic, Bradberry has not let that knock his hustle.
"I've just really been focusing on being different, you know? One time in the gym (per day is) not gonna cut it," Bradberry said via text message. "It’s not gonna get me where I want be at in a few years, so I've just been trying to get in the gym more then once, three times a day and just work on my craft (and) all parts of my game."
Jalen's father, Carlos, has been there every step of the way. The former Niagara Falls High School assistant coach was able to team up with Niagara County Community College coach Bill Beilein to take local products like Jalen to some tournaments in Pennsylvania and Ohio.
With many of New York's top AAU programs on hold, Carlos felt it was one of the only options to salvage this summer.
"None of the sneaker teams, that I know of, have been playing. So it's been crazy," Carlos said. "We have been able to get to a couple of tournaments just to play, it's just he hasn't been able to play with his AAU team (New Heights Youth Inc.)."
Even in as unique a time as this, Carlos has a lot to offer Jalen on the recruiting trails. After staring at the old LaSalle High School, Carlos played Division I college ball at Niagara University and New Hampshire. Although this has been an unprecedented recruiting cycle, Carlos kept in Jalen's ear to continue with the grind.
"What I told J is basically ... just as long he stays in the gym and keeps working out, basically every other kid's in the same situation you are," Carlos said. "And try to start to gain an advantage at this point. Where, luckily, we've been able to get into some gyms to do some training where a lot of kids can't. So you know right now, do that, try to take advantage and use that advantage so once these coaches do start to come out they'll see a little bit different player from the last time he was on the court."
One of the most unique — and advantageous — decisions for a prospect this offseason was Jalen's reclassification. Rather than go straight to college when he graduates high school in 2021 graduate, Jalen is now a member of the class of 2022, meaning he's committing to a year of prep school before college.
The luxury of the extra time puts Jalen in a great position. Although he missed out on playing for the Under Armour affiliate with New Heights — where he would've showcased his talents in front of plenty of D-1 coaches — he has another year of eligibility to play with. And if the right program wants him for the fall of 2022, that option remains open.
Carlos said a year at the prep level could do wonders as Jalen continues to fill out his 6-foot-3 frame.
"You get a year to get bigger, you get stronger," Carlos said. "For me, that's a big thing with Jalen. I think where a lot of kids are starting to peak physically, he hasn't peaked physically or come close to it yet, so he's a year or so away from that."
Jalen couldn't agree more with his father.
"I think it was a great move for me. I know personally that I am a top kid in that class, no matter what rankings say," he said. "And it gives me another year to let my body mature and get better overall."
The reclassification has already proved effective. After receiving offers from Hofstra, UMass and St. John's this offseason, Jalen has received interest from schools like UConn, VCU, Rutgers and Georgetown since his move was announced on Twitter on June 20.
In the meantime, New Heights is putting together a combine and will record some scrimmages this weekend in New York City to get at least one recruiting tool in for its kids this summer.
What has been the oddest summer in sports history may have taken a toll on most prospects. But the Bradberrys aren't letting that get them down.
"Man I'm just blessed that he has schools this interested in him," Carlos said. " ... This situation is unique and a lot of kids are gonna miss out on opportunities that they had before, so I'm just trying to give him as many options as possible."
Follow sports reporter Khari Demos on Twitter @riri_demos.
