Fans will be welcomed back in the Thunderwolvarena for tonight’s basketball double feature at Niagara County Community College.
Tipping off against Corning CC with the women’s game first at 5 p.m., both NCCC teams return several core players from condensed spring seasons during which they won regional championships and reached the district finals playing in empty gyms due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s going to be exciting,” said men’s coach Bill Beilein, who begins his 12th season with the Thunderwolves ranked 13th in NJCAA Division II.
“I’m hoping our guys can stay poised. I was just saying to the staff, I hope we don’t see a ton of 3-pointers go over the rim early on, or some fouls you wouldn’t normally get. Because there should be a lot more energy there compared to where it’s been the last 365 days.”
NCCC has a winning team every year under Beilein and the past eight of nine seasons with women’s coach Nate Beutel on the bench. Over the past five seasons, the men and women have a combined .784 winning percentage (222-61) and each have won three Region III titles.
Beilein brings back seven rotation players from last year’s 11-4 squad, led by all-region performers Jamond Jones and Justin Hendrick, along with rugged Niagara Falls native Taylor Sanders in the middle.
“Our super seven is back,” Beilein said. “One center and a bunch of talented guards. And the best thing with them is that over COVID, they build up a chemistry with each other.
“Our focus in recruiting was trying to find more height and length and some guys who would fit in well with them. We knew after the first two weeks on campus that we got the right kids that blend in, which you don’t always get with new personalities.”
Jones, a second-team All-WNY recruit from Middle Early College in Buffalo, will miss the early part of the season with a high ankle sprain. That will open up some minutes for the freshmen class, which includes sharpshooting Faybion Prather from sectional champion Niagara Falls.
On the women’s side, seven of the top nine who accounted for almost 85% of the scoring return from an N-Trip team that three-peated in the region.
The Thunderwolves are led by Alaina Forbes, an NJCAA All-American and two-time all-region player back for a third season, as well as Gabrielle McDuffie, a Buffalonian invited to summer showcase in Atlanta for the top 40 junior college prospects after she was made the all-region team as a freshman. Locals Ashlynn Johnson (Lockport) and Skylar Munnikhuysen (Wilson) are among the new recruits.
“We’ve got more depth than we’ve had in a long time,” Beutel said. “We’ll be able to play up-tempo like we normally do but we will be able to give teams additional looks.”
And for the first time in two seasons, the players will be able to look out in the crowd and see familiar faces.
“It’s going to be cool for the kids to have their parents, family and supporters able to see them live and in person,” Beutel said. “Hopefully we can use that for energy when we take the floor here at NCCC.”
