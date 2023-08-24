SANBORN — Even with a new coaching regime last season, Niagara Wheatfield learned that perseverance does pay off.
The Falcons finished 3-7 last season and dropped seven of their first eight contests. However, the red-and-black ended the year on a high note with back-to-back victories against Sweet Home and Grand Island, a feat the program hadn’t accomplished since the end of the 2018 season.
As the new season approaches, starting with a road contest at Kenmore West on Sept. 2, Niagara Wheatfield second-year head coach Erik O’Bryan said there were many lessons learned last season, including winning the lines of scrimmage, especially in building a running game. O’Bryan said, at times, it wasn’t as efficient as it needed to be, as the Falcons managed 10 touchdowns and averaged 119.3 yards per game as a unit.
“It allowed teams to do a lot of different things on defense,” O’Bryan said. “They weren’t exactly afraid of us running the football for a step. Even in formations, they could send as many as they wanted and they weren’t worried about us running the football last year. Where most teams you’re playing a Cover 2, you should be able to run the football somewhere. That’s something that we have to do better this year.”
Along with establishing the running game, the Falcons are looking to fill the quarterback hole left by the graduating Xander Fletcher, who completed 57.5% of his passes for 1,826 yards and 22 touchdowns plus an additional four scores on the ground.
The answer, for now, is sophomore Chase Richards but senior Te’Shaun Mathews is also learning the position. Richards spent last season as a dual-threat quarterback at the JV level. Mathews, meanwhile, made a name for himself as the team’s top running back with 623 yards and tied for the team lead in rushing touchdowns (4) plus three receiving touchdowns.
Regardless of who is under center, Mathews said the team has grown tremendously during the off-season as all the players have fully embraced O’Bryan’s system.
“Last year, (Coach O’Bryan) was trying to get us locked in and focused on our games and everything but last year we had a goofy team,” Mathews said. “This year, we’re already well prepared and going to be locked in and (working) hard (starting with) our first game.”
What will also benefit Richards is that he will also have a veteran receiving core to throw the ball to, including senior Shawn Watson, who finished in team-highs in catches (35), receiving yards (648) and touchdowns (8).
Like he has preached with his basketball teams, O’Bryan believes the skill guys, and his entire team, will be leadership driven in helping everyone stay on the same page, as there are no egos, crediting the offensive linemen as the starting point.
“They just want to go out there just working,” O’Bryan said. “And that's what we're just trying to remind these guys, same thing, run your route the right way. If it's a play fake, run your play fake and run it out the whole time. It's just kind of a one for all, all for one kind of model.”
Kickoff between Niagara Wheatfield and Kenmore West is set for 2 p.m. Sept. 2 at Crosby Field in Kenmore.
