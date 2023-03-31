Former Niagara men's basketball head coach Joe Mihalich has been named one of four recipients of the 2023 Joe Lapchick Character Award.
Also receiving the award is the longtime voice of NCAA March Madness, Jim Nantz, former Iona head coach Tim Cluess, US Olympian, and Queens College Alumna Gail Marquis.
The Joe Lapchick Character Award Foundation is committed to encouraging and promoting good character in the sport of basketball. Each September, the foundation recognizes a group of iconic basketball figures from all levels of men's and women's basketball who have demonstrated honorable character throughout their careers, much like the legendary Coach Joe Lapchick.
Coaching Niagara from 1998-2013, Mihalich compiled a MAAC-record 265 wins, while taking the Purple Eagles to two NCAA tournaments, three NITs and four MAAC regular season championships.
Mihalich was named the MAAC Coach of the Year three times and the National Association of Basketball Coaches District 1 Coach of the Year twice and was the 2012-13 Skip Prosser Man of the Year.
In December of 2021, Mihalich was inducted into the Niagara Athletics Hall of Fame and last August, he received the 2022 Jim Satalin Award from the American Cancer Society's Coaches vs. Cancer program.
This is the 15th year the award will be presented to those who have shown the character traits of Lapchick, who coached at St. John’s and with the New York Knicks. The quartet will be honored at a luncheon on Sept. 21 in New York.
