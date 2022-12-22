Kyle Vantrease was aware of the predictions before it was announced.
But when his new school Georgia Southern was pitted against his old school Buffalo in the Camellia Bowl, there was still a moment of “Really. Of course this is how it will end.”
Vantrease spent five years playing quarterback for the Bulls, appearing in 36 games. But in the sixth and final year his college career — gifted after eligibility was extended by the NCAA due to COVID-19 — Vantrease wanted to try something new.
There were multiple options on the table, including some near his hometown 8 miles south of Akron, Ohio, but when Vantrease visited Georgia Southern, it felt like home. It was the right decision, the best decision in his mind to play his last season of college football.
While leading the Eagles to a 6-6 record, Vantrease kept track of Buffalo from 900 miles away, as both teams became bowl eligible by winning their regular-season finales.
He maintained relationships with former teammates and cheered for its success. After all, he was the UB quarterback during the program’s last bowl game, a 17-10 win over Marshall in the 2020 Camellia Bowl.
But when he takes the field at noon on Tuesday in Montgomery, Alabama, with Georgia Southern — last year’s Camellia Bowl champions — he admits there will be some friendly trash talking, but his allegiances remain with the Eagles.
And, although it may be weird to see the Bulls' logo on helmets and not be wearing one, Vantrease views this as a proper ending to his college career.
“It’s kind of storybook and I couldn’t ask for it to be written any better,” Vantrease said. “For me to finish my college career with the team that I started with, that’s something that you don’t get to do often and I’m really looking forward to that opportunity.”
Thinking about his five years with Buffalo causes memories to flood his mind. He recalls West Seneca native Shaun Dolac — the FBS leader with 90 solo tackles — receiving his scholarship during a practice. Another linebacker, James Patterson, was the first name to come off his lips, while some trash talking has already commenced in a group chat with former teammates.
When two parties split after a long relationship, there’s typically cause for a feud. Vantrease says that was not the case in this scenario. He notified Buffalo coach Mo Linguist of his intentions and the coaching staff offered their aid, making his departure amicable.
“I wouldn’t be where I’m at without those coaches,” Vantrease said. “As college football continues to progress with the transfer portal and all the extra stuff that’s going on, that’s really the best way that you can handle it from a player and coaching standpoint. … Obviously they’re not going to be cheering me on this week, but it was a mutual split and I completely respect those guys.”
The decision turned out to be favorable for both, as the Bulls made a two-game jump in the win column after going 4-8 last season. Vantrease, meanwhile, got a chance to play in a passing offense for the first time in his career.
After throwing for 4,755 yards, 25 touchdowns and 13 interceptions during his career at Buffalo, Vantrease has thrown for 3,901 yards, 25 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, while his 559 attempts this season has nearly eclipsed his 654 in five years for the Bulls.
Nearly one year after going 27 of 50 for 224 yards and an interception in UB’s 28-3 loss to Nebraska in Week 2, Vantrease went 37 of 56 for 409 yards and two total touchdowns as Georgia Southern nipped the Cornhuskers 45-42.
Yet, Vantrease knew it was going to be a different type of season for him after building chemistry with his receivers, offensive linemen and head coach Clay Helton — the former USC coach — during spring ball.
Vantrease surpassed 300 yards in a game twice in his career at UB, but did so seven times this season, including a 38-for-64, 578-yard, four-touchdown performance in Georgia Southern’s 45-38 win over then-No. 25 James Madison on Oct. 15. He also threw the game-winning touchdown pass in a 51-48 double-overtime win over Appalachian State to become bowl eligible.
Even though Vantrease never doubted he could direct a pass-first offense, he was pleased to show everyone else what he was capable of achieving.
“This season was not only a good way to shed some light on that, but maybe give belief to where it hadn’t been before,” Vantrease said. “I had always been in an offense that was primarily run-based. It didn’t give me freedom to go out there and check things. To be able to do that this year has put me more on the map in terms of the next level and it was a big confidence thing for me, as well.”
