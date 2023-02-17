NEWFANE — Nothing but net.
When Newfane has needed someone to get the offense moving or to nail a big-time shot in crunch time, it doesn’t have to look any further when Evan Myers is on the floor.
In fact, the senior shooting guard has received the seal of approval from head coach Eric Klumpp.
“He’s held us together,” Klumpp said, now in his 12th season with the Panthers, who just finished the Niagara-Orleans League slate undefeated. “He’s provided great leadership. and any coach that’s willing to take a flyer on him at the next level is going to have a good one.”
Since making his varsity debut two years ago, Myers has developed into a three-point shooting threat for the Panthers, who clinched the Niagara Orleans League banner with an unblemished 12-0 record following a 68-57 road win at Medina this past Thursday.
Last winter, Myers averaged 13.8 points per game and scored over 20 points six times while hitting a school record 53 3-pointers, including going 9-of-13 from beyond the arc in a victory over Wilson on Feb. 11, 2022.
This year, Myers took his game to the next level, now averaging 16.8 points per game and has crossed the 20-point plateau eight times, including in six of Newfane’s last seven games dating back to a 21-point performance at Roy-Hart on Jan. 31.
Entering the night needing just one three-pointer to tie his old record and two to break it, Myers re-established the program’s all-time made 3-point field goals record as part of a 20-point performance in a 63-59 road victory over Albion on Feb. 10. Now entering the Section VI postseason with 57 made 3-pointers, Myers still couldn’t believe he holds the top two totals in this category for Newfane.
“It was great because this year I did it, I believe, in less games than I did last year,” said Myers, who has drilled four or more 3-pointers in six games this season. “It felt good just breaking it again… My strongest skill in basketball (is) shooting, so, it’s gonna show how much I worked for it.”
Like many of his current Newfane teammates, Myers started playing basketball in grade school and became really invested into the sport when he started playing on the AAU circuit and watching older brother Cole play for Newfane’s junior varsity basketball team.
During the 2018-19 season, young Evan was called up to Newfane’s JV team as an eighth grader and made his debut and first start in a tournament held at Lockport High School. Myers described the start of the game as “very scary” — but quickly found his rhythm.
“I kind of realized I was better than I thought I was and I’m able to compete at that level,” Myers said.
Whether it was working on his shooting and ball-handling skills in the Newfane High School gymnasium before school since he was an underclassman or even practicing on his own in his backyard or garage, Myers says he’s “always liked working hard” in basketball.
“I’ve always tried to get extra shots up when I can,” he said.
Klumpp’s first encounter with Myers came during that Lockport tournament five years ago. Now, the shooting guard’s desire to improve — even adding roughly 15 pounds of muscle this past off-season to gain a larger presence inside the paint — is paying off.
“Everything that Evan accomplishes is certainly well deserved,” Klumpp said, whose Panthers have now won 18 consecutive games in league play. “... He’s always, ‘Coach, what can I do? What can I do to get better?’ If I were to say, ‘You need to do this,’ he would go and do it. … He’s just a really great kid. To see how much work he’s put in and the fruit of the labor that he’s put in, he loves the game of basketball. Very happy to see he’s enjoying it.”
Myers is appreciative of what his teammates have done around him this season and in years past. Currently, the quintet of Myers and juniors Nate Snow, Landon Braman, Ben Dickinson and Konner Courtemanche have combined to score an astounding 52.7 points per game, making them one of the top units in Section VI Class B-2.
“If I have an off-night and not shooting well, I know we have three, four or five other guys who can step up,” said Myers.
“It allows him to see more open looks,” added Klumpp on the talent around Myers. “His presence allows (his teammates) to get open looks as well. Just getting this group to come together over the years, and now to see what they’re doing, it’s just special.”
Now with the Section VI postseason set to begin this upcoming Monday, Myers hopes the team can get over last year’s hump — a loss to Allegany-Limestone in the Class B-2 semifinals — and bring a plaque back to the “Panther Pit.”
“I think I have very high expectations of how far we can go,” Myers said of the Panthers’ goals, including returning to Buffalo State College for the sixth time in the last seven seasons. “It’s just we got to come together and play the best we can.”
