Lending a helping hand by day, serving body slams by night.
This might sound like a tagline for a superhero but instead it’s the real-life adventures of Tonawanda's James Sayga.
Sayga is the outreach director for Lumber City Church in North Tonawanda, where he has served as a parishioner for a decade. But for the last eight years, Sayga has donned the shorts and shoes and has competed in the world of Empire State Wrestling, an independent pro wrestling organization that has operated in the Buffalo-Niagara region for over 20 years.
Now, the two worlds are coming together as ESW is hosting its Friday Night Heat event this Friday at 7 PM at Frontier Fire Hall in Niagara Falls. Along with providing family-fun entertainment, the organization is gathering non-perishable food items for NT’s chapter of The Little Free Pantry, which has operated since 2018. What has now grown into an international movement since it began in Fayetteville, Arkansas in 2016, The Little Free Pantry is aimed at tackling hunger in local neighborhoods in a safe and anonymous fashion for residents in need.
Over the last 15 years, Sayga has graduated from being an ESW fan to then member of its road crew to now stepping into the ring himself with a nickname known as “The Holy Hand Grenade.”
Having the opportunity to partner with the organization for this cause, Sayga said, is “pretty awesome.”
“It’s two things that are just very important to me,” Sayga said. “Just kind of giving to others but also I love ESW. I love what it’s always stood for and how they’ve always been a staple of the North Tonawanda community. To be able to bring them together and be the one kind of leading that charge, I’m really excited. I’m really proud of it, to be honest, and happy to be able to do that.”
Similar to previous events, “Friday Night Heat” will feature a lineup with a variety of talent, ranging from Sayga’s opponent, Mambo Italiano from Italy to home-grown talent like NT’s Kevin Bennett and Vinnie Moon and Niagara Falls’ Vince Valor.
Now in his 10th year with ESW, Valor remembers performing at St. Johnsburg Fire Hall in NT, which he said served as the organization’s home for a decade. Since then, ESW has expanded to include shows in Niagara Falls, the city of Buffalo and the “Mayhem at the McCarthy” in July at the McCarthy Arena in Batavia.
To Valor, NT will still have a special place in their hearts and is always supportive of using his platform to others.
“I like to be involved with anything we’re doing to give back to the community that’s given so much to us,” said Valor, who has competed in front of his hometown of Niagara Falls multiple times since at least 2015. “Without the fans or without anybody else’s support, ESW wouldn’t be possible. … All these years, all the fans have supported us and it’s good for us to have the opportunity to give back to those in need.”
In his role as outreach director with Lumber City Church, Sayga is directly responsible for making sure the pantries, little wooden boxes that have been decorated by NT elementary students in the past, are filled with non-perishable items like canned goods and “grab and go” meals, such as boxes of macaroni and cheese and packages of Ramen noodles.
Even with The Little Free Pantry’s 15 locations across the city, the need for food assistance is high in NT. Many parts of the city are deemed food deserts, areas without easy access to food, such as traveling to a supermarket. Food hunger, Sayga said, is a challenge that doesn’t discriminate.
“We have adults in the senior centers who rely on these groceries,” Sayga said. “But we also have kids who maybe don’t have all the involvement they need in their lives that will go to these pantries and make sure they get a meal. Our biggest thing is, we want it to be quick, accessible food. Less grocery shopping and more, meet the instant need of being hungry.”
For more information on how to help, visit The Little Free Pantry: North Tonawanda page on Facebook.
