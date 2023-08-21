Stephen A. Smith briefly riled Bills fans into a tizzy before Stefon Diggs stamped it out.
While discussing the outlook on the New York Jets on ESPN’s First Take Monday, Smith claimed that Diggs no longer wanted to be in Buffalo.
“Brother wants out, by the way,” Smith said. “I’m just telling you what I know. I’ve got my own sources. Brother wants out. He don’t want to be in Buffalo anymore, I’m telling you right now.”
Smith then went on to say, “Stefon Diggs (has) to be there, but he would prefer to be gone because he’s lost a level of belief in the Buffalo Bills.”
Smith didn’t offer any other insight information and his debate partner, former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky looked stunned by the comments. Less than two hours later, Diggs took to X, formerly Twitter, to respond to Smith.
“100% not true,” Diggs wrote. “I don’t know who the source is but I thought I nip this sh– in the bud already.” Two minutes later, Diggs added: “Rocking wit my dawgs… Bills mafia through and through!!!”
Diggs did not attend any voluntary workouts with the Bills during the offseason and was not present for the first day of mandatory minicamp. It was later revealed that Diggs took his physical and had a discussion with coach Sean McDermott before being excused for the day and returned the following practice.
On the first day of training camp, Diggs addressed the media and called the situation “water under the bridge.” Although the issue that made Diggs unhappy has never been revealed.
“Forcing my way out of anywhere is not my goal,” Diggs said on July 26. “I don’t feel like I have to at this point. I feel like I’m in a great space, a great place, I’m loved and I’m appreciated. At the end of the day that’s all I want. That’s all anybody would want in any job that you do.”
Smith, who is ESPN’s highest-paid on-air talent, has made some NFL-related gaffes in the past. During last season’s season opener, Smith picked the Chargers to outscore the Raiders, but seconds later picked the Raiders to win the game.
In December 2018, Smith picked Chargers tight end Hunter Henry and Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson as a key matchup, when Henry did not play a snap in 2018 and Johnson was a member of the Raiders.
Of course, there is also the viral video of Smith calling former Bills defensive tackle Marcell Dareus by the name of “Darcell Mareus,” during a SportsCenter segment at Bills training camp in 2016.
The Bills also announced the signings of running back Ty Johnson and offensive tackle Garrett McGhin, while placing offensive tackle Tommy Doyle and defensive end Shane Ray on injured reserve.
Johnson, a former sixth round pick of the Detroit Lions in 2019, played most of the last three seasons with the New York Jets. He ran for 160 yards and a touchdown on 30 attempts last season, while catching 34 passes for 372 yards and two scores in 2021.
The Jets re-signed Johnson in March, but he suffered a torn pectoral muscle during an offseason workout and was released less than a month after signing his new contract. In a social media post at the time, Johnson claimed the Jets told him to get surgery and then released him when he did.
McGhin was an undrafted free agent out of East Carolina in 2019 and spent that offseason with the Bills, before being placed on injured reserve and was released before the start of the season. He also was with Buffalo during the offseason in 2020.
McGhin has played two NFL games during his career, with stints for the Panthers, Jaguars and Giants. He most recently played for the XFL's Arlington Renegades.
Doyle suffered a season-ending leg injury against the Steelers on Saturday. Buffalo's 2021 fifth-round pick also missed most of last season after tearing his ACL in Week 3.
Ray was signed by the Bills in May after receiving a tryout with the team. He was a first-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2015, but a wrist injury has prevented him from playing an NFL game since 2018 and he left Saturday's game with a hamstring injury.
The Bills still have one open roster spot remaining.
