NEWFANE — Newfane is a long way from the perennial losing seasons Chuck Nagel endured when he first took over the program more than a decade ago, it just doesn’t have the playoff experience to match.
The Panthers have become a consistently competitive team, but that’s not the standard Nagel desires. He wants to qualify for sectionals, win some of those playoff games and eventually be a championship contender.
Newfane went 4-5 last season but was a few bounces from winning a few more games. It lost in overtime to Depew, by a point to Akron and in close endings against Cleveland Hill and Wilson.
At times, the Panthers were their most difficult opponent, committing penalties in the most inopportune moments. With a chance to make sectionals late in the season, they lost their final two regular season games and were once again relegated to the Chuck Funke Bowl.
“I’m probably the most emotional guy out here and last year we had an emotional team,” Nagel said. “When things weren’t going good, it didn’t look good. When things were going good, we were flying high. Not that it’s a bad thing, but it’s tough to channel when you don’t have a lot of depth.”
Newfane had 24 players last season and has bulked up the roster to 40 this fall, so Nagel believes his staff can discipline players through substitution rather than taking timeouts. The tenor of practice has already changed, with Nagel imploring for a little more excitement.
If the Panthers find the right level of intensity, it could be the difference in making the postseason. The race for the No. 2 spot in Class C North was tight throughout the season and it appears to be on course for a similar run, particularly with Wilson dropping to Class D.
“I told them football is an emotional game, let’s get a little emotional,” Nagel said. “I don’t mean by crying, I mean by getting excited, getting fired up, getting competitive. We’ll see how they adapt.”
For most of Nagel’s tenure, Newfane has bred toughness and used a run-first offense. Rarely, however, has it had an electric passing attack. Ryan Kramp threw for 1,107 yards last season, but the offense was feast or famine, scoring 32.5 points in wins and 8.2 in losses.
Kramp has since graduated and the job falls to Nate Snow, who has a bit of a quarterback pedigree, having played the position since he was 6 years old. Snow, a junior, got a chance to watch Kramp as Newfane moved from a triple-option offense to spread.
As much as Nagel prefers to run the ball to eliminate potential mistakes, he enjoys watching a good passing team. It’s up to Snow to earn Nagel’s trust as a passer and find weapons like Ben Dickinson — who tied for third in Section VI last season with five interceptions as a safety — and Landon Braman with consistency.
“I’m just going to show it in practice,” Snow said. “... The line’s new and a lot of these players are in their first year or second year. It’s going to be important to throw the ball (well).”
The determining factor on how often Snow throws and how many games the Panthers win will be the offensive line. It’s the most inexperienced group on the team, aside from four-year starter Ethan Boyer. He will be paired with a few sophomores up from the junior varsity and transfer Ty Mangione, who started for two seasons at Cardinal O’Hara.
How they open holes for running back Brayden Walker and 5-foot-9, 240-pound sophomore Khalil Golden — along with the defense they’re facing — will dictate what plays and wins.
“Most of us know what it’s like to win,” Boyer said. “If we work towards it, anything is possible. We should be able to do it.”
Newfane travels to defending Section VI Class C champion Medina to open the season at 7 p.m. Sept. 2.
