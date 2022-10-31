Emily Kelly often thinks about what she might be doing now if the COVID-19 pandemic had never occurred.
She could be playing professionally or punching the clock at a job somewhere. Instead, the Wilson alumna is preparing to take aim at a MAC women’s soccer championship with the University at Buffalo, opportunity given after NCAA awarded an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic.
Kelly is the centerpiece of a Buffalo team that has home-field advantage in the MAC tournament, starting with a semifinal game against fifth-seeded Miami (OH) at 3 p.m. Thursday, as the Bulls seek their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2014.
The fifth-year senior is also one of a slew of Greater Niagara Region players who have helped push Buffalo to the cusp of a championship, starting with Grand Island native Marcy Barberic — who played professionally in Iceland this year — and now with former Lewiston-Porter star Sarah Woods, already a mainstay in the lineup as a freshman.
Coupled with Niagara and Canisius — anchored by Niagara Wheatfield defender Erin Weir — also both reaching the MAAC semifinals Thursday and Buffalo coach Shawn Burke views Western New York, particularly the Greater Niagara Region, as fertile soccer recruiting grounds.
“We take a lot of pride in homegrown talent here,” Burke said. “Erie County, Niagara County, we’ve shown we can win at a high level with local players. We know we can compete on a national stage with players from our own backyard and we will continue to do that moving forward.”
Kelly has been waiting for a chance to win a championship since carrying Wilson to the Class B state final as a sophomore in 2015. She has been the starting goalkeeper — backed up by Grand Island’s Sarah Bykowicz — since arriving on campus and is near the top of the record book in most school categories.
With 52 wins, she is by far the winningest keeper in school history, her 30 career shutouts are three shy of her predecessor Laura Dougall and her 0.97 goals against average is currently third all-time.
But after two one-goal losses in the MAC tournament, Kelly has bumped her game up a notch this year. She has 11 shutouts in 18 games, allowing just eight goals and her 0.45 GAA is 0.01 off a 34-year-old school record.
Burke calls her the best goalkeeper in the conference — awards are slated to be released today — and Kelly has backed it up by leading the MAC in GAA, saves and shutouts for a team that went 7-0-4 in the conference during the regular season.
Kelly is also statistically good at the national level, ranking second in Division I in shutouts, seventh in GAA and 10th in save percentage. All of that is driven by the thought of a championship.
“Knowing how hard this is and we finally did it is really nice to see,” Kelly said. “Knowing we could do more and having that in the back of our minds really motivated us.”
Woods sees what Kelly and the rest of the Buffalo veterans have put into being successful and their attitude is in her wheelhouse. A perfectionist with an unrelenting desire to win, Woods shares a bit of the same path as Kelly.
She took Lew-Port to the Class B state final last year and has started 17 of 18 games for the Bulls as a true freshman. A dynamic scorer in high school, Woods has two points after moving from the middle of the field in high school to an outside midfielder and is now the player who starts the play rather than finishing it.
Burke said Woods was initially hesitant because she wanted to be more of an attacking offensive player, but her new role isn’t terribly different from high school. Woods was often the initiator for the Lancers, but was so talented she could carry the ball from past midfield and into the box. She can still go one-on-one, but is no longer responsible for the entire offense.
“If anything, it’s taken a little of the pressure off me,” Woods said. “I know that my teammates are capable of performing to the best of their ability. It’s just been fun to play on such a good team.”
Now settled into her new position, Woods is one of the two most consistent players on the team, according to Burke.
“Her consistent performance, day in and day out, is the reason she continues to start,” Burke said. “Her ability to get on the flank and get in the corners is creating dangerous set pieces for us. … At this level you can still have a great impact without dominating the stat sheet. I think she’s embraced that this year.”
Kelly and Woods also share a high school state final loss. While the MAC tournament is certainly higher competition on a grander stage, both agree there are takeaways to apply to their current quest.
“Knowing every game might be your last — playing with that freedom and the risk that’s involved and loving the players around you,” Kelly said. “It might be your last game, it might not be. The states run and this run have a lot in common in that aspect.”
