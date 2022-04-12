NORTH TONAWANDA — If Emily Belfield chose not become a coach, all of her accrued knowledge would be useless. Knowledge built through youth, high school and Division I college softball would remain in her mind with no purpose.
Of course, she would still be able to savor the joyful experiences, but there would be no one to share them with. So becoming a coach was the next logical option in her life.
After hitting .254 and driving in 58 runs during her career at St. Bonaventure University, Belfield dove into coaching. She was the varsity coach for Cheektowaga in 2018 and 2019 while student teaching and then she earned a full-time teaching job at North Tonawanda and took over junior varsity program.
Now six years removed from college, the former Lockport standout once again has her own program to run, taking over as the varsity coach for the Lumberjacks, set on building the program into a consistent contender in the Niagara Frontier League.
If taking over a varsity program close to home isn't enough, Belfield is less than two weeks from the 15th anniversary of being cancer free.
“I knew that I wanted to get into coaching and give these girls the experience that I had,” Belfield said. “... A lot of coaches are going through the motions or they’ve been there for a while and they’re teaching the same system over and over. I knew with my dynamic play and mindset, I knew I could make a team good if I got my hands on the right set of girls.”
Sports have always been a critical component of Belfield’s life, but they were nearly cruelly whisked away at 12 years old. Pains in her ribs and shoulders resulted in a hospital visit, but the outcome was stunning — non-Hodgkin's Burkitt lymphoma.
Doctors didn’t have much hope that Belfield would survive the blackened lung so filled with fluid it collapsed and required emergency surgery. Belfield was known to be tough, but this would be otherworldly.
Belfield was placed into a coma and some of the days were blurred. Then she endured three or four sessions of chemotherapy once per month over five months. Somehow she recovered and went into remission on April 24, 2007.
She went on to become a top-notch slugger at Lockport and then became a four-year starter for the Bonnies from 2013-2016. Belfield’s name is littered throughout the school’s record book, finishing third in career games (167), ninth in home runs (10) and 11th in hits (113).
Along with assistant coach Alex Moore, who played for Niagara University, Belfield brings a major softball cache, but she can also relate to problems players might be saddled with. She is open about her life and can provide advice or comfort.
It’s also a convenient trump card — who's going to complain to a coach who beat cancer? — and North Tonawanda will host a cancer awareness game against City Honors on April 29, with hopes of building a tournament in the future.
“I talk to them all the time about work ethic and the bigger picture,” Belfield said. “They understand why I push them hard in practice and why I’m so critical of the things they do, because it will make them a better player and a better person.”
Having been the JV coach for two years, many of the young girls know Belfield and most of the team is young. North Tonawanda features five eighth-graders and a seventh-grader, all of whom start. Many play travel for Moore’s Wheatfield Nitro squad. It was teaching the upperclassmen her new system that was a challenge.
But Belfield does not want a rigid system. She wants to be flexible to the talent during any given year and she employed assistant coaches who have been involved in local youth softball to bridge any gaps. Belfield is also contemplating getting involved with summer programs to help develop skills for players before they reach high school.
“We have some decent rec programs that some of our JV and modified girls play on, but most of the varsity girls play for the two coaches I have,” Belfield said. “The (coaches) are adapting to my style. They’re learning some of the things that I can teach them and they’re teaching me some of the things they do in their practices that I can add to our repertoire.”
With several young players, Belfield hopes for a four-game improvement from a group that only lost one senior to graduation, eying jumping from a 4-12 record to an 8-8 mark in league play.
The Jacks are also seeking to become more dynamic at the plate. Belfield implemented a foundational swing for each player to start with and North Tonawanda has tallied 22 runs in its first three games, falling to Niagara Wheatfield and beating Lockport and Niagara Falls.
“We had a bunch of open gyms before tryouts and I could see that everyone was on the same board,” Belfield said. “They were sick of being the bottom of the barrel in the league and all they wanted was to get better. Obviously we want to win, but these girls just want to get better so bad.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
