It’s better to anticipate the situation than not having the knowledge when an emergency happens.
While proper life-saving training has been a point of emphasis in youth and high school sporting events for decades, the awareness increased tenfold following Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s collapsed due to commotio cordis on national television during a Monday Night Football game Jan. 2.
With the new high school sports year officially starting with the first day of football practice on Aug. 19, making sure school personnel from across the Northtowns were prepared for life-saving opportunities at any time was a critical objective.
Two four-hour sports emergency care training sessions were offered by Rochester’s Sports Medicine Concepts and held at Art Calandrelli Field at the Niagara Falls Athletic Fields Friday. The morning session featured nearly 50 participants, including EMS, physicians, school resource officers and athletic trainers from the Niagara Frontier League. The afternoon session included area football, basketball, wrestling and swimming coaches taking the course. All 70 participants took part in simulations involving caring for heat illness, spinal cord injury management, compound fractures and cardiac arrest.
Tony Surace has served as the athletic trainer in the Niagara Falls City School District for the last 27 years and has collaborated with SMC in the past. Because Hamlin’s injury highlighted the importance of knowing these skills in today’s society, Surace said there is a critical need from as far down as the little league levels for this training.
Surace said the session will help fill this need, as the modified, JV and varsity seasons begin simultaneously.
“We thought it was a good idea to bring this company in to bring them in to help us do the training and get the coaches on board with reviewing those skills for those moments we hope never happen but may happen or will happen at some point,” Surace said. “(Having) the ability to make sure that they’re somewhat ready to go, that if I need their help, that they’ll help me.”
For the morning session with the other athletic trainers and local emergency personnel, time was dedicated to provide feedback, in terms of what went well and what needed improvement. The CPR training emphasized getting good compressions and making sure everyone could recall those skills as fast as they could in situations.
SMC compliance coordinator and an athletic trainer in Rochester, Ben Gabriel said while he and the school trainers had the same medical background, everyone had different viewpoints but came together and created a healthy dialogue. Surace agreed that established interpersonal collaboration with the city of Niagara Falls emergency personnel and the school’s training staff is critical for successful awareness.
“Coming together and taking all of our different perspectives and applying it in a collaborative effort is really cool,” Gabriel said. “And it’s also nice that if my school was ever playing one of their schools, I (would) recognize them. I know that we’ve worked together in the past, we all have similar training, and we can be all be on the same page in that regard.”
And even during the school year, in situations like this, Surace stressed a group effort will be needed.
“You need to be prepared in some way to help a student athlete that if they go into distress, based on whatever type of injury, that some coaches need to help in promoting athletic trainers at the high school level,” Surace said. “Part of this is high schools should have an athletic trainer that is a health care professional to provide that care.”
