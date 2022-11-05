Sometimes balls go in the net and sometimes they don’t. There’s not always a reason. It’s just soccer.
It appears Eli Veltri used up his bad luck in the Section VI Class B overall championship game on Tuesday. Veltri booted a pair of open kicks over the net in the win, but came back to score both of Lewiston-Porter’s goals in a 2-0 win over Livonia in the Class B Far West Regional on Saturday at Spencerport High School.
The Lancers also hope it’s reverse karma for the team as a whole. After back-to-back 1-0 losses in the sectional final, they gutted out a 1-0 win over East Aurora to win the Class B-1 sectional crown and then fought back to beat Lafayette International in the overall B sectional title game in double-overtime.
Now Lew-Port is headed back to states for the first time since 1993. The Lancers will play in the state semifinals at 11:15 a.m. Saturday at Goshen High School.
“A lot of these kids have been with the team the last 2-3 years and there have been some really tough losses in championships,” Lew-Port coach Rick Sweeney said. “... To finally get over and cross that threshold and then have that game segway into an additional crossover title and a Far West Regional title, I think the experiences have something to do with the kids’ willingness to invest their efforts into chasing bigger and better accomplishments.”
When Veltri scored from the top of the box in the 26th minute, not only did it give him some confidence, but Lew-Port (20-0-1) picked up steam by being in a comfortable position on the scoreboard.
The Lancers have been unbeatable with a lead, going 19-0-1 when scoring first coming into the game. They had also won four 1-0 games on the season.
“You’re never going to put them all in, but you just want to generate chances,” Sweeney said. “If you play in a way that gives guys looks at the net, find guys in space and dangerous areas and balls in dangerous areas for opponents to deal with, eventually you’re going to get some percentage of them.”
After powering home a goal on a free kick off the top of the box — kicks he missed against Lafayette — with 24 minutes left, Veltri knew that his team couldn’t lose afterwards. All of the frustration from the previous game evaporated and was replaced by elation that Lew-Port was two wins away from a state championship.
“It was almost relief after that second goal,” Veltri said. “We could kind of relax a little more and settle down. I think it was more of a relief feeling for the entire team.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.