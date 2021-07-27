Edric Dennis Jr., the honorary UB Bull

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A relative unknown to Buffalo basketball fans, Edric Dennis Jr. has been embraced by the Blue Collar U brotherhood like a favorite cousin.
A 6-foot-3 guard from Dallas, Texas who scored more than 1,000 points in three Division I seasons playing for Jackson State, Texas-Arlington and TCU, Dennis is a familiar face to many Bulls through his close friendship with UB alum C.J. Massinburg.
“Everybody on this team has a relationship with Ed,” former UB guard Wes Clark said after Blue Collar U won its second game at The Basketball Tournament on Sunday and advanced to play Category 5 at 7 p.m. tonight (ESPN) in its quest to claim the $1 million prize. “Ed is a Buffalo Bull, for real, for real.”
Dennis had never visited Western New York before Blue Collar U held training camp at UB last week, but he attended UB road games in Texas and the 2019 NCAA tournament games in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He got to know many of Massinburg’s teammates from cameo appearances on FaceTime calls.
“Just being his friend, we are all so close to C.J., that he’s our friend now,” Clark said.
Dennis was recruited to Blue Collar U to provide shooting, defense and energy off the bench, but also because his personality could mesh with a loaded roster of former UB stars.
“We wouldn’t have brought him if we thought that we wouldn’t fit in with us,” Massinburg said. “He’s one of us. He said he’s got that Buffalo stuff tatted on his back. That’s my guy, my best friend from home. He’s one of our brothers, too.”
Massinburg met Dennis in elementary school and they played AAU basketball together up through college.
When Dennis finally made his way up to UB last week, in between practices and trips to Elmo’s for chicken wings, he marveled at the oversized images of Massinburg displayed on the walls of Alumni Arena.
“I almost cried when I saw that,” Dennis said. “That’s my best friend since first grade.”
Dennis said his Blue Collar U teammates have made him feel like part of the Buffalo family during the TBT experience.
“Everyone has taken me in with open arms and made me feel like I went to Buffalo,” he said. “I really feel like these are my brothers. They do a great job of making me feel at home. When I was in Buffalo for the week, they made sure I had everything I needed. They showed me around the city and all of those things.”
Blue Collar U coach Adam Bauman advised Dennis that he wasn’t sure how much playing time he’d get as the 12th man added to a squad of players that made up the core of UB’s four MAC championship triumphs in five years.
But when the Bulls needed a spark in their opening round TBT game on Saturday night, Dennis came off the bench to score 11 points in the second half and take a charge that energized the Buffalo bench during the comeback win.
“It showed the type of character he has,” Bauman said. “We have been joking around in the locker room all week that he is kind of our adopted sons.”
Dennis, who plans to sign a professional contract with an overseas club this week, has enjoyed his experience with Blue Collar U, whether he’s been on the court or on the bench.
“It’s been amazing,” he said. “Everyone knows I can hoop, but of course, I’m the only one who didn’t play for Buffalo. When you get to a team that you are a late addition on, you want to be a great locker room guy, get everybody pumped up, get them rolling. I embrace that role. I understand that if I get in the game, I’m gonna hoop, but if they don’t need me, I’m there to cheer them on and make sure everybody is ready to play.”
