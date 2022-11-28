Ed Oliver wasn’t really in position to make a tackle when Jamaal Williams hit the hole. But in a blink, Oliver dislodged his man, latched onto Williams and punched the ball out simultaneously. Then he gobbled up the ball for good measure.
Oliver told reporters Sunday that he even surprised himself with his play against the Lions, but he was the player the Bills envisioned in the middle of the defensive line when they picked him ninth overall in 2019.
There have been splash plays throughout his first four seasons in the NFL, but Oliver had a tendency to fade into the background at times. Now as the Bills are reeling from injuries at defensive end, Oliver is playing the best football of his career.
Whether it’s occupying blockers to free up teammates or making timely plays himself, Oliver is establishing himself as one of the top interior defensive linemen in the league. Now it’s starting to show up on the stat sheet.
Over the last three games, Oliver has 13 tackles, six behind the line of scrimmage and 1.5 sacks. He likely played his best game against the Lions — a sentiment echoed by Bills coach Sean McDermott — when he had six tackles, a forced fumble and recovery and a sack that resulted in a safety.
Now it’s a matter of consistently being that game-wrecking player after having one tackle for a loss and no sacks in the first seven weeks, which included three missed due to an ankle injury.
“It’s overall maturation for any player when you come into this league,” McDermott said. “Learning how the league works, learning how to get yourself right every week to perform at your best, the preparation that you have to go through to get yourself to play well in this league every week. The consistency of carrying through with that is important moving forward.”
Oliver couldn’t pinpoint where his biggest growth has come, but the Bills saw this level of play toward the end of last season. He had 4.5 tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks over the final eight games of the regular season, then added a sack and a tackle for a loss against the Chiefs in the AFC Divisional game.
He recorded a tackle for a loss against the Rams in the season opener, but was forced to leave the game with an ankle injury. Not only did he miss three games, but it took some time to get back to his peak level of play. He only had seven tackles in his first three games back, including no plays behind the line of scrimmage.
Oliver had a solid game against the Vikings, but he notched 3.5 tackles for a loss against the Browns, helping Buffalo to hold Nick Chubb to 19 yards on 14 carries. It was the only time Chubb has been held to less than 4.7 yards per carry this season.
The Bills coaching staff has discussed that now being Oliver’s new standard, however, and they now expect those plays from him each week.
“He’s more than capable of doing it week in and week out and we expect to see it the rest of the season,” Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said. “He’s had moments like that this year, but because of the injuries early on, it set him back a bit. … It looks like he’s back to being Ed Oliver.”
It could be the Thanksgiving atmosphere that Oliver responded to, as he has now made 14 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 2.5 tackles for a loss in three games on Thanksgiving. But Oliver says his plays usually come in pairs.
Over the last two seasons, Oliver has 14 games with a play behind the line of scrimmage and he has recorded multiple in eight of them.
“Once I get in that mode and I get locked in, I get to playing,” Oliver said. “Knowing I make my plays in pairs — that’s normally how it happens. … I don’t know why it happens like that, but normally it happens one after the other.”
Oliver’s increased production is coming at the right time. Not only have the Bills held back-to-back opponents to less than 4 yards per carry after question marks about stopping the run, but a once-deep rotation at defensive end has been depleted.
Defensive ends Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa — along with linebacker Tremaine Edmunds — were full participants in practice Monday after missing time with ankle injuries. But Von Miller has already been ruled out of Thursday’s game against the Patriots with a knee injury.
The Bills will need to find ways to get pressure if Rousseau and Epenesa still aren’t 100%, particularly after Mac Jones threw for a career-high 382 yards against the Vikings last week.
“We can hold it together until (Miller) gets back,” Oliver said. “Von is Von, now. We’ve got to hold it together. When I was down and (Jordan Phillips) was down, Von did the same thing for us. He didn’t have the same guys inside, but he made due. We may not have the same guys outside, but we’ll make due.”
