LOCKPORT — Trait Smith said the start to Lockport’s new season was “pretty tough.”
But he wasn’t referring to just the Lions’ season-opening 28-6 loss to reigning Class AA state champion Bennett Sept. 2. In the aftermath, Lockport had its own challenges in preparing for the following contest against Kenmore West.
Due to the heat index on the turf at Max Lederer Stadium, the Lions couldn’t practice with equipment on for two days and another prevented the team from going outside at all. But, with the additional time, Smith and his coaching staff had the players participate in film sessions ahead of the Blue Devils contest.
The extra time was well spent as with a combination of a five-touchdown, 226-yard performance from sophomore quarterback Graham Schultz and timely defensive contributions, the Lions defeated the Blue Devils, 52-18, Saturday at Crosby Field in Kenmore.
Smith said he was impressed with the team’s perseverance and the “tenacity” used to accomplish its goals despite the challenges. The hard work and love for the game already established by the players took another level, he said, through extended conversations on Hudl.
“They trust each other now,” Smith said. “They work together. I got to see a lot of talking on the field when I went through the film… They’re really starting to get to the focus, where they all play their one-eleventh (and) trust each other to do their job. And I think that helped us a lot this week. … They’re trusting to do the schemes that we’ve put in.”
For a second straight week, Lockport cashed in fumble recoveries for touchdowns.
Against Bennett, Lockport had a brief 6-0 lead with 7 minutes, 52 seconds left in the first quarter as sophomore Patrick Luke recorded a fumble recovery for touchdown before the Tigers scored 28 unanswered points. Then, against Kenmore West, following a hit from senior Liam Whalen, classmate and defensive lineman Chase Diviak scooped up the loose ball and for a 69-yard touchdown to extend Lockport’s lead to 20-6 late in the second quarter.
Smith described the two scoring plays as part of “a lot of building blocks” for the Lions in the young season. The pressure at the line of scrimmage, Smith said, limited the Blue Devils from gaining big yardage, with the linebacking core as the main disruptor.
“We have a lot of playmakers on defense and our offensive line is very diverse,” Smith said. “We’re able to put people in the right positions and the kids, you know, they executed.”
And after being limited offensively to only 90 yards of total offense against Bennett, Lockport bounced back against Kenmore West with six offensive touchdowns. Not only did Schultz throw five touchdowns, three of them were caught by senior Shey Williams, who finished the day with nine catches for 179 yards receiving and a 75-yard kickoff return touchdown.
“He’ll give you 100% and he’s one of our leaders,” Smith said. “This week, we took him a little bit off defense to focus him on offense and he was just unstoppable this week. He had a good grasp (of the defense). He just tore it up.”
For Lockport (1-1), the focus now shifts to preparing for Clarence (2-0) in a highly-anticipated matchup 2 p.m. Sept. 16 at Max Lederer Stadium. The last time these two teams met was a Clarence 32-25 victory on Oct. 6, 2022.
And after watching the off-the-field growth this past week, Smith said, the progression for Lockport is just starting.
“This week was a really good week to see things change,” Smith said. “And I think with the change, it's only going to get better every week. I mean, every game is different. But at least we now got them believing in the system and believing in themselves, belief in the family.”
