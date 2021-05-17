Eagan takes over Niagara Falls wrestling

The defending Niagara Frontier League wrestling champions are under new leadership starting this spring as 2004 graduate and former assistant coach Josh Eagan takes over as head coach at Niagara Falls.
“It’s awesome to be able to coach my alma mater,” Eagan said. “When I was thinking about what I wanted to go to school for I was like, ‘I want to coach.’ This is what I have wanted to do. I’ve been coaching, and it’s cool to have the title Head Coach, but like we say, we’re all running the program.”
Eagan has served as an assistant for the last decade on the staff of former head coach DJ Giancola, who stepped down at the conclusion of the 2019-20 season to spend more time with his family.
Even though Eagan will take on the title of head coach, he is confident in the ‘coaching by committee’ relationship that he, Giancola and fellow assistant Don McCoy have shared over 10 years.
“I was there from the very beginning when he (Giancola) was a new coach so I got to see some of the things that might happen that you might face as a new coach that I didn’t have to go through, so I learned through that,” Eagan said. “... With him stepping down, it doesn’t really feel like we would skip a beat. DJ would bounce stuff off us, we’d bounce stuff off him. He was the head coach, he had that title, but he would even tell you it was a team thing. We all learned from each other.”
Eagan’s staff will consist of McCoy, Palmer Archie and John Eagan, his brother.
“Don has been in the district for a long time. Obviously, he knows wrestling and since he works in the district, he knows the ins and outs of the whole athletic process. My brother John has coached with us in the past. I think it’s huge because he’s a really great technician. Palmer is really great with the kids,” Eagan said.
After graduating from Canisius College in 2009, Eagan joined the coaching staff at Niagara Wheatfield under current head coach Rick Sweney for the 2009-10 season while helping to train the Falcons’ Angelo Malvestuto, who captured a NYS individual title. Then, beginning with the 2010-11 season, Eagan was back at his alma mater.
The Wolverines will compete as part of the spring 2021 Niagara and Orleans counties ‘super league’ since the status of a number of rivals was uncertain as Erie County had not permitted wrestling during COVID-19 before Friday.
Eagan should enjoy a robust group of 14 returning Class AA tournament place winners and eight Section VI Division I place winners, including returning sectional finalist and state tournament wildcard entry sophomore Amarfio Reynolds Jr. With as much talent as Eagan expects to return this spring throughout the lineup, the Wolverines may be the odds-on favorite to claim the ‘super league’ title.
Being the biggest single school by Basic Education Data System numbers in Western New York, Falls normally boasts one of the largest rosters in the region. However, NYSPHSAA approved a weight class reduction from 15 to 13 per dual meet, which may make starting lineup spots even more competitive in the Wolverines’ wrestling room.
Due to challenges caused by COVID, Eagan and his staff have had to get creative when it comes to getting their wrestlers prepared for the spring season.
“Kids need to get 10 practices. We have some guys playing baseball so we are working together with the baseball coaches to get them wrestling practices too,” Eagan said. “I’m running two practices sometimes to make sure they get them in, an early practice for some and then a regular late practice with the team.”
Eagan placed third at states in Division I in 2004, the first year of the split large-school/small-school state tournament. He holds a master’s in health and physical education from Canisius and a master’s in school leadership and educational technology from New York Institute of Technology, and is currently a high school physical education teacher at Falls.
Niagara Falls opens the spring wrestling season at 5 p.m. Thursday when the Wolverines host North Tonawanda in a dual meet. Then, they visit Medina on May 25.
