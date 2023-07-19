Niagara University has announced four new entries into the Athletics Hall of Fame.
Bob Dwyer (honorary), Teresa Healy (softball), Victoria Rampado (basketball) and Jean-Arnaud Tassy (soccer) will be inducted during a ceremony Nov. 18, at the Russell J. Salvatore Dining Commons.
Dwyer is a 1965 graduate of Niagara and has been a benefactor over the years, including expanding the school’s ice arena, which now bears his name. Dwyer retired from Morgan Stanley Dean Witter in 1999 and was a member of Niagara’s Board of Trustees from 1991 to 2010.
Healy, a Las Vegas native, was a standout second baseman from 2008-2011, earning first-team All-MAAC in all four years. She was named the conference’s player of the year in 2010 and 2011 and remains as the program’s all-time leader in hits (219), home runs (41), RBIs (153), doubles (49), at-bats (557), total bases (457) and runs (147).
Coming from the Canadian side of the Falls, Rampado was a standout from 2013-2018, earning MAAC Rookie of the Year and eventually MAAC Player of the Year in 2013. Rampado is the school’s all-time leader in points (1,823) and rebounds (909).
Tassy was the head coach of the Niagara men’s soccer team from 1974-1981, guiding the team to 47 wins and five winning seasons. Tassy also coached Buffalo State (1982-1988) to three NCAA tournaments and was the 2000 MAC Coach of the Year during his run with Buffalo from 1995-2007.
