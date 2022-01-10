Down Hammond, Niagara explodes to beat Quinnipiac

Fresh off a 23-point first half and suddenly without the conference's leading scorer? No problem.
Niagara got its first Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference victory Sunday afternoon, dropping 53 second-quarter points on Quinnipiac despite the loss of star guard Marcus Hammond in a 76-66 final at the Gallagher Center.
"It really came off a great week of preparation and practice," NU coach Greg Paulus said. "Love the way we competed and really guarded. To hold such a great offensive team like that to below their (point per game) average, and really we just tried to make them work for everything that they got. And just really proud of how everybody stepped up and made some winning plays — offensive rebound, extra pass, charges. Just a really great team effort and really proud of the guys."
Noah Thomasson, the junior guard who played last season at Butler Community College in Kansas, scored 14 of his career-best 21 points and dished three of his team-high five assists after halftime. Graduate forward Greg Kuakumensah and freshman wing Rob Brown III both added 11 points off the bench, scoring nine and eight after half, respectively.
Hammond scored six quick points early in the second, helping Niagara tie things at 34. But he was poked in the eye while defending with 15:49 to play and remained down in some pain entering a media timeout. He was taken out and spent the rest of the game at the end of the bench with team trainer John Munro.
"When Marcus went down, the guys had a great way about them, talking about picking up their teammates and everybody was energetic on the bench knowing that everybody needed to step up a little bit," said Paulus, who did not have an update on Hammond after the game. "And we talked about it in the locker room, we got some great shots in the first half and it was just a matter of, 'Hey, we gotta do a better job taking care of the ball.'
"We had nine turnovers in the first half. And if we could get that down and cut it in half, we felt like we could make a couple of shots and go on a run. We had some shots go in and made some free throws to finish it off but a really good job sharing the basketball in the second half."
Paulus was right. Niagara turned the ball over just four times in the second while forcing 12. After being outscored 8-2 off turnovers in the first, it swung that number to 22-5. The Purple Eagles found an offensive rhythm, shooting 58.6% from the floor and 58.3% from deep after halftime compared to 33.3% and 16.7% before.
"We have a lot of weapons on our team," Thomasson said. "So when we're clicking on all cylinders we can be hard to guard."
NU led by as much as 11. Quinnipiac cut the lead to four with 50 seconds left, but the Purple Eagles hit 6 of their last 8 free throws and forced three turnovers to close things out.
Grad forward Jordan Cintron added 11 points, five rebounds and four steals, giving Niagara (6-7, 1-3 MAAC) four double-digit scorers. Sam Iorio, another grad forward, scored just one point but grabbed 11 rebound, nearly matching QU's Kevin Marfo, the MAAC leader.
Marfo, yet another grad forward, had six points, 12 boards and five assists for the Bobcats (7-5, 2-2). Sophomore guard Dezi Jones scored a game-high 24 points after scoring 20 against NU during Quinnipiac's 77-68 home win on Dec. 31.
Niagara is back in action at 7 p.m. Thursday, hosting Battle of the Bridge rival Canisius.
Obioha joins the roster
Harlan Obioha is officially a Purple Eagle.
The 7-foot, 280-pound forward, who received Power Five football scholarship offers before committing to Niagara's Class of 2022, has been added to the roster and will start classes when the new semester begins in a couple weeks.
Obioha had been prepping at the Rocky Mountain Sports Academy in Colorado.
Last season, current freshman guard Julian Mackey enrolled early from prep school. He didn't see any playing time, and it'd be a surprise if Obioha did given Niagara's depth up front.
"We're getting a chance to work with him and and he'll get a chance to start his classes here coming up," Paulus said. "We're glad to have him and he'll be he'll be with us here moving forward."
NU women come back to beat Canisius
The Niagara women erased a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit and held off the Golden Griffins in overtime Sunday, 87-86 at the Koessler Athletic Center.
Senior wing Kyra Grimshaw scored a career-high 23 points off the bench, shooting 8 of 13 from the floor and hitting 3 of 4 3-pointers. Redshirt junior forward Olivia Mason recorded her first double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds.
Canisius (2-10, 0-3 MAAC) led 69-57 with 7:03 to play before a 9-0 Niagara run. Mason tied things at 73 with 12.1 seconds to go on a three-point play, and a defensive stand forced overtime.
Grimshaw hit a 3 to open OT, which Niagara (5-6, 2-1) led wire-to-wire. Down six, Franklinville native Dani Haskell (27 points) hit a 3 with five second to play. Niagara missed a pair of free throws, but Haskell's tying 3 missed. The Griffs were able to get the rebound and a layup, but it wasn't enough at the buzzer.
The NU women also play at home Thursday, a 2 p.m. game against Fairfield.
