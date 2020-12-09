Down goes Clarkson! NU hockey knocks off No. 7 Golden Knights

LEWISTON — The Niagara Purple Eagles put to rest any questions about their ability to handle adversity Wednesday evening in a thorough 4-1 drubbing of seventh-ranked Clarkson.
Down key players while playing their third game in five nights, the Purple Eagles (1-1-1) skated to a “statement” victory over the Golden Knights (2-2-0).
“Our guys earned a great victory and really played their hearts out,” said head coach Jason Lammers. “It’s really fun to see what the potential of this team is.”
Team captain Chris Harpur has yet to play a game for Niagara, and the team is missing other veteran parts, including defenseman Jack Zielinski and forward Jon Hill.
Niagara carried a 2-0 lead into the first intermission behind goals from Ryan Cox and Jason Pineo. Jack Billings scored at 11:39 of the second period to make it 3-0.
Shortly after Billings' goal, Walker Sommer took a five-minute boarding penalty and was given a game misconduct. On the ensuing penalty kill, Niagara gave up one goal but didn’t break, keeping a 3-1 lead heading into the third.
In a pair of games against RIT over the weekend, NU struggled to move beyond bad breaks, giving up a 3-0 lead on Saturday and quickly falling behind Sunday after a disallowed goal.
“I thought the PK, the five-minute one, was a really big point for us,” Lammers said. “Yeah, we gave one up, but that could have gone sideways real fast. It’s a credit to the guys and Coach (John) Lidgett and what they’re doing.”
Lammers said he was most impressed with how the team stayed engaged and battled back after the five-minute major. Carter Randklev added his first NCAA goal in the third to seal the 4-1 victory.
“They had their hearts broken twice over the weekend and just their response,” Lammers said. “We don't always control the events that happen, but we can influence the outcomes by the choices we make. And I thought they did an awesome job with that.”
Denver transfer Michael Corson made 23 saves on 24 shots for his first win as a Purple Eagle. Corson controlled his rebounds during the game and made several strong saves to limit Clarkson to one goal.
“When we announced that he was going to be the starter, as we knew they would do, the team was all over him,” Lammers said. “They really embraced him and were excited for him. And then obviously after the win, you see everybody embrace him and what he means to our team. If you're going to be good, you need your goalie to be good.”
Senior defenseman Jared Brandt returned, playing big minutes for Niagara, as did forward Ludwig Stenlund. While Stenlund may be more known for his goal scoring prowess, Lammers called him a “200-foot player” Wednesday evening after the game.
“To go to the next level, you have to be a 200-foot player,” he said, “and I thought tonight he showed that.”
Forward Dylan Mills also garnered Lammers’ attention for his play against Clarkson. Mills drew a penalty in the first period and made a big play in the third to gain the red line before shooting a puck into Clarkson’s zone, taking a big hit in the process.
“He’s been very involved, and that’s been really exciting to see,” Lammers said.
Niagara has two days off before a home-and-home Atlantic Hockey series against RMU this weekend. They play the Colonials at 7 p.m. Friday in Pittsburgh followed by a 7 p.m. start Saturday at Dwyer Arena.
