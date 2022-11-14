Since the Josh Allen era began in 2018, the Bills could bank on two certainties: he wasn’t going to throw interceptions in the red zone and the team wasn’t going to blow a big lead.
Allen did not throw a red-zone pick in his career until Week 12 last season. He had three interceptions — regular or postseason — coming into the year. He’s thrown four in the last three games.
His two interceptions in the end zone against the Vikings led to another rarity: a blown double-digit lead. The Bills lost 33-30, marking the third time since 2018 they lost after leading by 10 or more in the second half. One came in the 2019 AFC Wild-card round against Houston and the other Kyler Murray-to-DeAndre Hopkins Hail Mary in a 2020 game in Arizona.
It’s never so simple, but many of Allen’s six interceptions in the last three games have the most casual viewer befuddled by where he was throwing. Buffalo wants Allen to be aggressive, but not at the risk of turnovers. So how can a guy who was so hot, so dominant, be struggling so mightily near the end zone?
“It’s a double-edged sword,” Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey said. “A lot of those plays he’s making on the field, a lot of guys aren’t going to make. It’s finding that balance, finding that fine line of when to take those chances and be smart with the ball.”
The Bills were dynamic in second halves during the first six games of the season, outscoring opponents by 54 points, while Allen threw for 767 yards and six touchdowns on 65.3% completions, most notably throwing no interceptions.
But in the last three games, Buffalo hasn’t scored a second-half touchdown and have been outscored by 29 points, while Allen is completing 48% of his passes for 286 yards and five interceptions.
Of course, this is not the first time in recent memory the Bills have struggled after halftime. Opponents beat Buffalo 67-30 in the third quarter through the first 10 games of 2020, but it appeared to be remedied by outscoring opponents 213-61 in third quarters from Week 11 in 2020 until Week 6 this season.
It’s more of a lack of offensive production the last three games, managing six points in the third quarter. Buffalo was on the verge of running the Vikings out of the stadium, but did not capitalize on a gift-wrapped Dane Jackson interception on the opening drive of the second half and then mustered three points on two trips inside the Minnesota 25-yard line.
“It’s fighting that human nature to relax a little bit when you’ve had the first half and you’re going into the second half,” Dorsey said. “The NFL’s not easy and I think everybody in that locker room understands that. There’s a lot of talent on every single team we’re playing; there will be this week.”
Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters Monday that he was in the middle of researching the team’s post-halftime woes, but felt among other issues, that the offensive “style” was contributing to the struggles.
McDermott insisted the team did not lose confidence in running the ball, even after opting to throw the ball six out of seven times in situations of 2 yards or less to go, including three consecutive passing plays that culminated in Allen’s first interception in the end zone.
Dorsey also thought they were balanced until that moment and felt throwing the ball was the best option to attack Minnesota in that scenario.
“It’s decision-making, but it’s why are we making the decision we’re making in this case,” McDermott said. “Josh is a very confident player — confident in his abilities and confident in the guys around him. Sometimes instead of pressing, you have to let the game come to you a little bit and take what the defense gives you.”
Allen battled interception concerns last season, throwing 12 in the final 10 games of the regular season last year, before going on a historic tear in the postseason. Dorsey was adamant the offense needed to remain aggressive, but taking care of the ball would be an emphasis now that Allen leads the league with 10 interceptions and the Bills are No. 2 in the NFL with 18 giveaways.
One of the factors in the improvement was committing to running the ball more frequently. They went from running 22.8 times for 104.8 yards in the first 12 games to 31.2 for 158.5 the remainder of the year.
After running for 109 yards on 6.8 yards per carry in the first half against the Vikings, the Bills only ran 11 times for 66 yards in the second half, with Allen accounting for 45 of those yards on three scrambles.
“Quarterback play is 100% about being smart, not conservative with the football,” Dorsey said. “We’ll continue to stress that and play like that, and when we do, we’ll be fine with those types of decisions. You can’t just go into a game and go into a shell. You’ve got to be yourself and attack a defense, but at the same time, be smart.”
Injuries: McDermott announced Jake Kumerow was week-to-week with an ankle injury, while saying “we’ll see” in regards to Tremaine Edmunds, who left Sunday’s game with a groin injury. McDermott also noted that Kaiir Elam, Jordan Poyer and Gregory Rousseau were improving. No official status update was given for Tre’Davious White.
