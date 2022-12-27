One of the best ways to solve problems is by brainstorming solutions. It could be as simple as asking, “What if we…?”
That’s the approach Lockport athletics administrator Joe Scapelliti had when he noticed that while the Lions were athletically still competing, but were out-edged in the vital area of strength and conditioning.
“We were falling short because, in my estimation, we needed to get stronger, we needed to get faster, and, the other piece to it is, strength and conditioning is a very proactive way to prevent injuries as well,” said Scapelliti. “I thought that would be a huge benefit to our kids and to our programs as well.”
Along with athletic director Mike Sobieraski, Scapelliti proposed to the Lockport’s Board of Education about creating a strength and conditioning coach position, giving student-athletes an opportunity to educate themselves about increasing their strength
This past summer, the proposal was passed. That’s when Class of 2011 graduate Dorian Polk entered the picture.
Since September, Polk — a former football, basketball and track-star at Lockport and current personal trainer — has worked out with the teams on proper workout techniques in 30-minute increments for two hours a day and a total of three days per week. The only area that has changed between the fall and winter seasons thus far is the week-by-week scheduling as different teams have different game and practice schedules.
Polk firmly believes that other high schools in Western New York should create this type of position too as the benefits are endless.
“We’re teaching them to train correctly,” Polk said. “My goal coming into this (job) was to hammer them with the compound movements, to not really worry about the weight but worry about the performance techniques, to teach them how to train. So when they get to college, they’re already ahead of the curve.”
Polk creates the “simple and basic” training plans for each team himself with a focus on implementing the fundamentals on how to train, mentioning air squats and push-ups as examples. Overall, strengthening the core has been Polk’s main lesson that he has passed onto the Lions.
“The engine to your car is like the core to your body,” said Polk, a 1,000-yard rusher with Lockport football his senior season in 2010.
Becoming an athletic trainer wasn’t exactly his first career choice. After graduating from Lockport, Polk played two seasons at Erie Community College and later continued at the University of Albany. While at Albany, Polk completed a Bachelor’s degree in Communications and minored in Business.
Polk then tried pursuing a career in the NFL and, as a result, started working out at Lockport’s Cornerstone Arena Speed School. The trainers needed extra help and recruited Polk to join their team, even though he did not have a degree or certificate to be a certified trainer (not required in New York State). For the last six years, Polk has operated a private training business at Cornerstone and has been the only trainer on site for the last three years.
“That job (at Cornerstone), I didn’t plan to take on some shifts there,” Polk said. “They ended up liking me. … I always knew I kind of wanted to always want to do something with physical fitness anyway. So, it was kind of like a blessing in disguise to get this opportunity that I got.”
When the position at Lockport was approved, Scapelliti said Polk was one of the first people he contacted, citing his experience as a multi-sport athlete at Lockport and at the collegiate level. With the hopes of expanding Polk’s role to a five or six day position and being part of the teams during summer training in July and August, Scapelliti said this could be a game-changer when promoting Lockport athletics now and in the future.
“We’ve got great facilities and we’re continuing to improve those and putting this other piece in place is just another thing that you can show families that we’re serious about promoting success with our kids and giving them every opportunity possible to play at the next level if that’s a goal of theirs,” said Scapelliti, who had a highly successful run as the school’s wrestling coach until resigning in 2017.
And while this is a paid position, Polk said connecting and educating Lockport’s student-athletes about life-long skills is where the real investment is.
“Now I’m really one on one with making these connections with these kids, really teaching them and building a bond with them,” Polk said. “... It’s just little things that I didn’t have — didn’t have the opportunity to have. I think, over money and all that, this matters the most, that I personally get to interact with these kids and personally get them right (physically).”
