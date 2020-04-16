D'Onofrio: Extension of shutdown fatal to HS sports

Someone has to say it — and I'm sorry to be one of the first.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo's announcement Thursday to extend the statewide shutdown — meaning nonessential businesses and schools must remain closed through May 15 — all but dashes any remaining hopes for having even some type of an abbreviated high school spring sports season.
With typical grit and optimism, local athletics directors and league officials continue to fight the good fight daily. They're still not ready to throw in the towel any time soon, especially publicly, but a few of the ones I've known the longest confided in me Thursday afternoon that the chances now of playing any spring sports are little to none.
Earlier this week, even though all state championship tournaments had already been formally canceled by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association, there remained a slim hope that schools could still reopen by the beginning of May, which would have allowed for abbreviated local league seasons and an opportunity to crown league champions.
A desperation move talked about a few weeks ago was hosting one-day tournaments, if things got real bad, but even that scenario might not be possible any more because of factors that include mandatory practices and of course, the weather, which seldom cooperates in the spring.
Local school district athletics directors from one end of Niagara County to the other had been waiting patiently for schools to reopen since the COVID-19 pandemic forced their closure in mid-March, knowing that each passing day further restricted their ability to plan games and venues.
The latest statewide shutdown date extension issued is not the governor's first. Previous school reopening dates of April 1, April 15 and April 29 did not come to fruition.
Local officials I spoke to in recent days said they'd been working on just their latest contingency plans for the spring sports of baseball, softball, boys and girls lacrosse, boys and girls track, boys tennis and Unified basketball, when Cuomo's announcement struck this week like a lightening bolt.
Barring a miracle — and we all know sports will always believe in miracles — it appears that there will be no spring high school sports of any kind in New York State in 2020.
Having said all that, I sincerely hope and I pray that I'm wrong.
God bless you seniors (and your parents and grandparents) who've done all the right things in life to get you to this point and who will be extremely disappointed, maybe devastated.
And it's not just sports, of course. There's graduation, the prom, etc. You deserved better and I pray you see brighter days sooner, rather than later.
