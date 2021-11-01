Section VI champions again for the third time in four years, Lewiston-Porter believes it has the depth, discipline, teamwork and striking ability to make a run in the state playoffs that has eluded the Lancers in their past two title seasons.
“We plan on going all the way,” senior midfielder Sarah Woods said after Lew-Port won Class B1 with a 5-0 defeat of City Honors in Saturday’s final at Williamsville North. “We don’t just want to win here and be done. We want to keep going as far as we can.
"We have four more games. We plan on winning all four.”
The Lancers (14-1-1) return to the playoff pitch at nearby Williamsville East for tonight’s tussle with B2 titleist Royalton-Hartland for the overall Class B crown and advancement to Far West Regionals.
Roy-Hart (14-1-1) won its first sectional title Saturday on penalty kicks following four overtime frames. Lew-Port had the reverse fortune in 2018, its season ending with a shootout loss to Amherst after playing to a draw at Will. North and being declared co-champion in A2.
“To win it on this field feels great,” Woods said. “For it to be my senior year and my freshman year we tied and the other team advanced in PKs on this field.”
Lew-Port won another A2 title last season, but there were no state playoffs because of the coronavirus pandemic.
With the only blemish on the Lancers’ record coming from a 3-2 loss at Grand Island and a scoreless draw at home against the second-ranked large school in Western New York and Class A1 champion Vikings, Lew-Port finished tied for second in a Niagara Frontier League that had four teams reach sectional semifinals.
“The NFL is a really strong league, and I’m really glad we are in it,” Lew-Port coach Norm Forney said. “Because it helps prepare us for sectionals.”
Ranked No. 1 among WNY small schools and 12th in the state in Class B, the Lancers were seeded third in the sectional bracket but outclassed top-seed City Honors in the final.
Woods scored twice and played part in four of the five goals, giving her 88 points (29 goals, 30 assists) on the year, good for second on the Section VI scoring list.
The other half of WNY’s top scoring tandem, junior striker Sophie Auer, had three points in raising her seasonal tally to 75 (31goals, 13 assists), sixth-most in the section.
But the Lancers proved to be more than a dynamic duo, displaying their passing prowess, defensive dedication and team chemistry in the win.
“What’s really nice is that we are unselfish,” Forney said. “Sarah Woods, who’s probably the best player in Section VI, isn’t just out there to make Sarah Woods look good. She’s out there to win the game and to help her teammates have success. And I think that’s really important.”
“I don’t think anyone is selfish on this team,” Woods added. “We all just want to win for each other. We don’t care who scores what goal. We just care about winning. So I think that’s a great part of our team.”
Logan Monteleone and Sophia Massaro, junior classmates of Auer, had the other goals as Lew-Port put 22 shots on goal against City Honors. At the other end, solid marking helped Rebecca Hoffman record the team’s sixth shutout, making only five saves.
“We just played our normal formation,” Forney said. “We didn’t do anything special against this team. We haven’t done anything special against any team this year. We just play good, disciplined soccer. And the idea is that everybody has to help everybody else. There isn’t one person out there that is more important than anybody else. They understand that it is a team game. And if they want to be successful as a team, then they have to play together as a team.”
