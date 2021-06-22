Dominant GI softball downed in VI semifinal

Kenmore West's softball team provided more proof of the old saw that it's tough to beat a good team three times.
The Blue Devils scored four runs in the sixth inning to bust open a 1-0 game and advance to the Section VI Class A1 finals with a 5-1 win over Grand Island Tuesday.
Grand Island had swept to the NFL softball pennant beating every team in the league twice, including the Blue Devils, but pitcher Ella Valente held the Vikings to four hits on the day, and Julia Cipolla's bases-loaded single in the sixth inning was the decisive hit.
The Blue Devils were not nervous or intimidated by a Vikings team that had beaten them twice this season by a combined score of 15-1. Valente pitched in defeat in the two previous games against GI, but in the sectional game she sent the Vikings down in order in the first, third, fourth, fifth and seventh innings.
"The first time we played them we lost 1-nothing, and I think we've all been just kind of looking to come back and win after that," Valente said.
"The way that we've been playing as of late and how everything's just kind of coming together, we knew that if we come and we play our clean game and push a few runs across that we could take it, that we can really play with anybody and beat anybody," KW coach Kim Leggett said.
"You kind of have to forget those games because it can go either way all the time," Cipolla said fo the previous losses to GI. "That's why you can never lose the energy."
"I think we all just went into it ready and looking for a win, and we've been playing well the past couple games," Valente said. "So I think that contributed a lot to it, and I think we should really wanted it."
The Vikings, seeded No. 1, had won 3-2 in extra innings against West Seneca West in the quarterfinals the day before. Kenmore West, seeded No. 4, was an 18-2 winner over Kenmore East in its quarterfinal.
Valente struck out only three Vikings, but the Blue Devil infield cleaned up each ball put into play, with the left side of the infield -- third baseman Leah Fron and shortstop Anna Rose Roulley -- throwing out 10 batters at first base. Valente needed only two outs from outfielders.
"I was so confident in them," Valente said of the defense behind her. "It didn't matter, every time the ball was hit I knew they were gonna back me up and make the out."
"It's very hard to be a team three times," GI coach Cheryl O'Connor said. "They came out ready for this game. From minute one you could just tell that nobody in that infield on that team was going to be the one to make an error. Each one of their players played hard."
"We were just hitting right to them. We didn't get enough hits, and they found the holes and we didn't," O'Connor said.
Valente and GI's Kaci Gottler were locked in a pitching dual through four innings.
Grand Island stranded Grace Carey and Madalyn Montes at second and third in the second inning and didn't put another runner on board until one out in the sixth. KW stranded a runner in scoring position in the fourth when Valente led off with an infield single to the hole and Fron's sacrifice bunt advanced her to second base. Olivia Foglia-Leffler lined to left field, where GI's Olivia Floro made a running catch, and Laura Cohn grounded out to Gottler in the circle to keep the game scoreless.
With two out in the KW fifth inning, Roulley singled and was driven home when Mariah Semple hammered a triple to the right-center field gap for a 1-0 lead.
"They struggled with us the first couple games, but then they connected with our pitching this time," O'Connor said.
GI turned to Izzy Pezdek to pitch in relief in the sixth inning. Fron singled with one out, and Foglia-Leffler and Cohn both walked to load the bases. With Vikings playing in to cut the runner down at the plate, Julia Cipolla singled to center field and the bases cleared when the ball skipped through to the fence past an outfield playing shallow. Cipolla was safe at home on a play at the plate, and West led 5-0.
"Julia was definitely due for that. We knew she had it in her, but just seeing it happen in real life was astonishing. It was amazing," Valente said.
In the Grand Island sixth, Morgan Tollner slapped an infield hit, stole second, went to third on a fielder's choice, and scored on single by Haley Coombs for GI's lone run.
The Blue Devils will play Thursday at Williamsville East, who were 5-1 winners over Niagara-Wheatfield in the other semifinal.
"I think if we go out there and play like we did today, I'm confident that we'll win," Valente said.
The loss was the first on the home field for the Vikings on their new turf diamond at the H. David Myers Athletic Complex. GI finished the season 18-2. The Vikings, the top seeds in the tourney, ended their season one game short of hosting a Section VI championship game, but earned their second NFL softball pennant in school history and won 18 straight games this year.
"Listen, they fought every battle, they fought every game," O'Connor said of her team. "Every game we had multiple players that were being clutch -- and not the same ones, it was different every game. And today we just couldn't string it together."
