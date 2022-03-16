BUFFALO — By divine providence, Al Durham has been brought back to his birthplace for one shining — and one dining — moment.
A graduate year guard leading Providence in minutes played, Durham spent the first months of his life in this NCAA tournament sub-regional city. His parents, Aljami and Charmaine, are both Buffalo State College graduates, his father a basketball player for the Bengals from 1994-97 who twice reached the NCAA Division III tournament as champions of the SUNYAC.
“It's a full circle moment for me, for sure,” Al Durham said Wednesday before No. 4 seed Providence practiced at KeyBank Center ahead of its first-round game against No. 13 South Dakota State at 12:40 p.m. today. “It’s almost surreal.”
Durham, who grew up in Georgia after his family moved there before his first birthday, is making his NCAA tournament debut in his first season at Providence after transferring from Indiana, where he was a four-year starter and one of 54 Hoosiers to score 1,000 career points.
“You couldn’t ask for a better ending than this,” the elder Durham said. “Providence, the coaching staff have been amazing. And to have it all come back to Buffalo, we’re really excited. He gets to go back. I get to come back. I met Al’s mom there and she has some family members coming to the game. We had some great times in Buffalo, some of the best of my life.”
Late arriving to the big dance, Al Durham was born three months premature on September 30, 1998 at Children’s Hospital of Buffalo.
“He weighed two pounds, two ounces,” said Durham’s father. “Nothing but arms, legs and an afro. I’ll never forget the chaplain coming into the room and telling us he probably wouldn’t make it.”
Al Durham grew to be 6-foot-4, 180 pounds, multi-positional on the court, a second-team all-district pick by the National Association of Basketball Coaches this season after averaging 13.4 points, 3.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds for the Friars.
“Al has brought too many things to count,” junior starting point guard Jared Bynum said. “He has brought leadership. He is pretty much our vet. …
“Even in games when he hasn’t been out on the court, dealing with injuries and stuff, he has pretty much been a coach on the bench giving us confidence, letting us know where we can be better, picking our spots on the floor.”
“He is the closer. That’s how he has been all year, making free throws, making big shots down the stretch. So I can’t thank Al enough, and the coaching staff enough for bringing him along.”
When Durham entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal, “every school in America called,” his father said. “Duke, Florida State, Michigan, Michigan State, you name it.
“But we wanted to make sure he went somewhere he wasn’t just a piece. We wanted to make sure he could showcase what he could really do. And be able to win and get into the NCAA tournament.”
“Big Al” Durham was a strong, 6-5 forward from the Bronx who helped St. Raymond’s win a state championship before he came to Buff State. He worked as a mutual fund trader at HSBC Bank after graduation before relocating to the Atlanta area to work as an investment strategist for Charles Schwab.
“He always played bigger than he actually was,” said Mike O’Bryan, the All-Western New York point guard from Kenmore East who played at Buff State with Durham. “Al was hard-working, and always leads from the front. Obviously the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree when watching his son play and be the floor general that he truly is.”
Aljami Durham coached his namesake, the eldest of four children, on the AAU circuit, striving to develop a versatile player for the modern game.
“I taught him how to be a complete player,” Durham Sr. said. “He’s totally better than me. But I taught him.”
“I’m much better than my dad,” the younger Durham said. “I heard he was pretty good in his day. But he’s been ducking the smoke and won’t play me one-on-one anymore.”
The Durhams visited Buffalo about a decade ago for the wedding of former Buffalo Jills cheerleader Omarlla Barnett, a cousin of Charmaine, who grew up in Syracuse. They visited the Buff State campus and attended a Bills game.
On this trip, Al Durham is determined to indulge in the local fare Buffalo has become famous for. Listing chicken wings as his favorite food in his team bio, he has an endorsement deal with Wings Over in Providence for the Al Durham Madness Meal.
“Al loves wings,” the father said. “I’m going to make sure I get him some La Nova’s when we’re in town.”
“As soon as my dad gets in town, we’re going over there,” Al Durham said. “But I need ya’ll to point me in the direction of where the best chicken wings are. I want to try as many as I can while we're here.”
