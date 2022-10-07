When you hear the genuine reverence of which Dick Lang’s former wrestlers speak, it’s no wonder why they called him Pops. Nor is it a mystery why so many ventured into coaching when their athletic careers ended.
Lou Rosselli recalls times when Lang would bring vapor rub or soup to his house when he was sick. Rosselli was a two-time state champion, three-time U.S. Open champion and 1996 Olympian, but this wasn’t preferential treatment for Lang’s greatest pupil.
Many others have similar stories of Lang and their relationships didn’t end when they graduated or when his 29-year coaching career at Newfane and Royalton-Hartland ended in 2007.
It’s unlikely memories of Lang will fade anytime soon, even after he died Wednesday at 81 years old after a long fight with Parkinson’s Disease. Not when the National Wrestling Hall of Famer’s lessons on life are more lasting than any wrestling tidbits he offered.
“He really put a lot of value in people and his relationships,” said Rosselli, now the head coach at the University of Oklahoma. “That’s a big part of who people become. … It wasn’t really about moves with Coach Lang; he was good to people. People think he was good to me because I was on the Olympic team, but he was good to a lot of people. He did the same things for all of them.”
Long removed from Middleport, Rosselli maintained contact with Lang until his passing, a relationship spanning more than 40 years. But Lang did so with many of his former wrestlers.
Bill Bruning, Rosselli’s classmate and teammate on Roy-Hart’s 1988 sectional championship team, could bank on a call from Lang when one of his teams had a big win or his kids played well.
When Bruning — who coached at Barker, Medina and Roy-Hart for more than 30 years — was pursuing his education degree at SUNY Brockport, he was tasked with interviewing a former coach for an assignment.
He dropped by Lang’s house, expecting a quick visit with his old coach. Instead they sat for 2-and-a-half hours as Lang detailed every aspect of coaching and running a program, many of those bits Bruning remembers vividly.
Looking back, Lang’s generosity and time were not all that surprising. Bruning, who described himself as an average wrestler, injured his shoulder as a senior in 1988. Lang called once per week for a month to check on Bruning and ensure he was progressing in his physical therapy.
When Bruning returned, he placed in a tournament that helped Roy-Hart win. Lang would later tell the story like Bruning won his weight class and helped the team win a state title.
“For me, as a young athlete, I appreciated that a ton,” Bruning said. “He showed me that he was still invested in me, showed me I was important. … It made me, if I ever had those mid-level athletes, to always try to remember something about a kid and what he did for me when I was coaching them.”
There were similar occurrences for a variety of athletes throughout Lang's career. Current Newfane coach Matt Lingle wrestled for Lang's Panthers in the 1990s, who were voted the small school team of the decade by the Niagara Frontier League Wrestling Officials Association.
Lingle wasn't an athlete when a few of his friends convinced him to join the wrestling team and Lang gave him value. He saw potential and made Lingle feel relevant, not just through rides to practice or breaking out the vapor rub again over paranoia one of his wrestlers was sick.
On a winter night after Newfane thumped an opponent by 35 points, Lang climbed on the bus and blasted them for not performing at the level he expected. It was a glass-shattering moment for Lingle, who realized for the first time he had a coach who wanted desperately and knew how to maximize his wrestlers' abilities.
"I always told people I owe the sport, but thinking about it and reflecting, I think I owe him more than I owe the sport," Lingle said. "I owe him my dedication to something he helped me grow with. I am a better person because of him. I was a semi-athletic, overweight kid who was kind of lost.
"He transformed my life in so many ways. I believed in myself, I got good at something and he always knew how to make you feel important, even though I wasn't anything at the start. I try to emulate him and I don't even come close."
Lingle also said Lang is still owed credit for the lasting success of the Newfane wrestling program. A decade after starting Roy-Hart's youth program in 1978, Lang did the same in Newfane when he joined Doug Ames' staff following the 1988 season.
That's how Keith Jones met Lang the first time as a fourth-grader. Jones graduated from Newfane in 1996, eventually became coach at Barker/Roy-Hart, where he coached Lang’s grandchildren. Until moving to Salamanca, where he now coaches, Jones was in frequent contact with his old mentor.
Lang didn't become the head coach of the Panthers until 2000, but he already hand his fingerprints on the program. The Newfane youth program — run by former Lang wrestler Mike Brown — has continued to pump talent into the high school for nearly 35 years.
“I think he just loved wrestling that much,” Jones said. “He loved being a part of it and loved being a winner. He would walk around school, grab kids and say, ‘You’re going to wrestle,’ and the kids would come out and wrestle.”
The care Lang had for his wrestlers is something Rosselli has attempted to duplicate in his own coaching career, first as an assistant at Ohio State for 10 years and now at Oklahoma, where he has been since 2016.
It’s not just asking someone how they are doing or occasionally making small talk. It’s making a genuine attempt to get know them, because kids have the ability to discern whether or not their coach truly cares.
Lang told GNN Sports in 2007 that Rosselli’s invitation to watch him win the 1996 Olympic trial was one of his greatest honors. Sure, the two talked a lot of wrestling over the years, but they also talked about family, life in Western New York and whatever other topic came up.
“Kids will never play for a fraud,” Rosselli said. “They always gravitate to people who are honest. If you tell people the truth and it hurts their feelings, but they have to have that type of trust. Being forward and authentic and trusting and honest are all part of those characteristics you have to have. That was Coach Lang.”
