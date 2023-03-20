SANBORN — Basketball players use Niagara County Community College as a springboard to something greater.
Or at least that’s the perception.
Part of Bill Beilein’s job as head coach is to bring in players he can mold, and often fix, to move them on to a four-year school with a scholarship in hand. But he’s also there to win games. And at the end of the day, his players want to win, too.
As NCCC enters the NJCAA Division II tournament against No. 15 Central Community College at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Danville, Illinois, it does so with the best team Beilein has ever fielded in 14 years at the school.
The Thunderwolves are the No. 2 team in the country at 29-1, and even with four national tournament appearances in seven seasons, this is the best chance they have to win a national championship since finishing as runners up in 1977.
“I think we've treated it like we want to put ourselves in position to make it happen," Beilein said. "I think our strength of schedule, our back-to-back games, three games in four days, four games in five days, having a deep roster are all built towards a tournament that you have to win four games in five days, against the top teams in the nation."
Five of NCCC’s top six scorers can remember what they felt leaving the tournament last season. They were proud of their seventh-place finish, but desired something more. And Beilein realized he needed more players.
Winning the tournament can be as much about attrition as talent. The Thunderwolves will need to win four games in five days to capture a national championship, so that means depth is critical and that’s what they have.
Only three players average double figures in sophomores Lamar Lovelace (14.8), Allen Fordham (12.9) and Aaron Miller (11.1), but three more average more than eight in LaMarqus Merchant Jr. (8.4), Oumaru Hydara (8.2) and Taylor Sanders (8.1).
In total, NCCC has 10 players averaging at least five points per game and 12 players who have started at least once and played in at least 20 games. Those 12 players all average at least 10 minutes per game and only two play more than 25 minutes, giving Beilein the option to keep his players fresh if needed.
The Thunderwolves will also need to be fresh because they will likely have to go through No. 3 Henry Ford (Michigan) to get to the championship. The Hawks gave NCCC its only loss this year — a 12-point defeat on Jan. 3 — and beat them in the first round of the tournament last season.
“Your talent has to be deep throughout your bench," Beilein said. "You could be a deep team in numbers, but you have to have guys that come off and can produce and be really efficient on the court at that time."
Crafting a deep roster has also come with team chemistry. This particular group of players enjoys being together and some of them have been with the program for three years. Thanks to an extra year awarded due to COVID-19, Fordham, Lovelace, Merchant and Sanders have all been with NCCC dating back to the 2020-21 campaign.
“I just think we stick together a little bit more,” Miller said. “We always get each other back. One person is at it one day, another person got it another day. I think there’s really too much ego. I think we just find a way to all make it work every day.”
And while everyone hasn’t forgotten they are at NCCC to go elsewhere, all of them are focused on winning a championship, somewhat because there is a group of players who aren’t ready for their careers with the Thunderwolves to end.
Lovelace says he wishes NCCC was a four-year school because he would stay and that the school has been the perfect fit for him. That would make winning a national championship even more special.
“It'd be very special because we'll be writing history books,” Lovelace said. “I wouldn't want to do it with a different group of guys. I think we were able to do it. I strongly believe and hope we get it done.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.