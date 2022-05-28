GRAND ISLAND — The scorebook may tell Lewiston-Porter that one play determined whether it won or lost a sectional championship. But there were so many more deciding factors.
Well-hit balls knocked down before reaching the outfield, balls that could have been strikes and strikeouts that could have been turned into hits. The glaring statistic, however, is a passed ball in the first inning that resulted in the only run of the Section VI Class B-1 championship game.
The No. 4 Lancers and second-seeded Depew played almost even the entire game. The Wildcats had three hits and 10 strikeouts, while Lew-Port had two hits and eight strikeouts. But it was the one run on the scoreboard from Depew’s Tyler Pagano that declared the winner.
Ultimately the color of the patch the Lancers received at the end of the game was irrelevant. So was their bid for the program’s first sectional championship since 1997. They just wanted to continue a run that saw six wins in seven games prior to Saturday’s season-ending loss.
“We didn’t really care about getting a blue patch or a sectional championship, we just wanted to keep playing,” Lew-Port pitcher Michael Baio said. “We wanted to get back on the field the next day because we love each other. That’s all we really wanted.”
For most of the season, producing runs has never been a problem for Lew-Port. It averaged 9.7 runs and 9.8 hits per game and had not been shut out all season. In fact, the Lancers had only managed to score fewer than five runs five times in 21 games.
Yet Depew pitcher Joshua Toolen seemed to have the remedy for Lew-Port’s scorching offense. Toolen surrendered one hit and four walks and struck out 10 batters over six innings, while one runner got past second base when Michael Brown was left stranded at third in the fifth. The Lancers’ two hits matched a season-low from the second outing of the season against Niagara Wheatfield on April 6.
“(Toolen) pitched a good game,” Lew-Port head coach Mark Waple said. “We just didn’t put the ball in play. … You have to put the bat on the ball and see if they can play. (Toolen) did a good job keeping us off balance and hitting his spots.”
Toolen threw well, but Baio was able to match his production on the mound. He gave up three hits and four walks, while striking out eight over six innings. He didn’t allow Depew (16-7) to threaten often, but when it did, Baio found ways to quell any potential storm brewing.
After the first inning, Baio didn’t allow a runner past second and catcher Braden Benjamin gunned a throw to third to pick off Nicholas Karnyski on a stolen base attempt.
Waple made sure not to pin the passed ball on Baio or Benjamin, instead leaning into the lack of offensive production on the day.
“I don’t think (Baio) is concerned with the passed ball at all,” Waple said. “He throws a breaking ball and that happens once in a while. That’s baseball. You have to score more than one to win a game. I think he was more disappointed in the outcome for his team and his friends. They’re close. They want to do it for each other and that’s what hurts the most.”
Quinn Walton and Dom Paonessa had hits for Lew-Port, which finished the season 12-10.
Depew advances to play Class B-2 champion Medina at noon Monday at Niagara University.
