PITTSFORD — Physically, Deonte Harty and Trent Sherfield don’t have much in common, but their routes taken to Buffalo have been similar.
Both have been underestimated, undrafted free agents who earned their spots in the NFL through special teams. But neither has consistently been an integral part of an offense, instead they have been forced to wait for an injury and beat out higher draft picks or players with bigger contracts just to get a shot.
Their futures were predetermined.
Harty and Sherfield signed with the Bills in free agency, not just looking for a chance to win a Super Bowl, but with a team that was going to give them a chance to contribute as wide receivers. Harty had a breakout year with the Saints in 2021, but injuries torpedoed his momentum, while Sherfield had to claw to get onto the field in Miami.
Now they are competing with Buffalo’s 2022 fifth-round pick Khalil Shakir to be the No. 3 receiver on the team. But they aren’t fighting for a predetermined position, they all have different skills the Bills can utilize in the offense depending on the matchup in any given week.
“That was the reason why I signed,” Sherfield said. “I talked to Brandon Beane and he was like, ‘No, I want you to become a contributor on offense.’ That was one of the main reasons why I came here. This is probably the first organization that I’ve been with, where they see the potential of receiver and being able to continue to take steps and take those leaps.”
Harty has always been pigeon-holed. It didn’t matter if he scored 25 touchdowns in 10 games as a high school running back, he was 5-foot-6, 170 pounds.
He went to Division II Assumption College and set the NCAA record (regardless of division) with 14 kick and punt returns for touchdowns. It didn’t matter that he scored 21 other touchdowns, because small guys are typically relegated to being a returner.
That’s where Harty started as a free agent with the Saints, earning All-Pro honors as a rookie in 2019. But even after he found a spot in the offense, catching 36 passes for 570 yards and three touchdowns, the assumption to those who didn’t follow was that Harty was a slot guy, in the mold of other short players like Cole Beasley and Wes Welker.
Bills general manager Brandon Beane was quick to say that Harty was a deep threat on the outside upon signing him to a two-year, $9.5 million contract in March. Through the first week of camp, Buffalo has used him inside, outside and in the backfield, while also becoming the favorite to return punts after a season-ending injury to Nyheim Hines.
Being under-recruited, undervalued and always counted out has led Harty to develop “a certain mentality,” one bolstered by prayer three times per day.
“You just use it as motivation,” Harty said. “Coming from just being small, coming from a small high school, going to a small D-II school, you just always carry that with you. Like I said, you just use it as motivation.”
Sherfield has also been labeled a special teamer since entering the league as a free agent in 2018, but not as a returner. He covered kicks and punts, blocked on kick and punt returns. Before signing, he was known best in Buffalo for being the Dolphins upback who took an errant punt to the posterior that resulted in a Bills safety last year.
He was a dual-threat quarterback coming out of high school in Danville, Illinois, and was also the No. 62 safety in the country, according 247 Sports. He settled on receiver at Vanderbilt and has played for the Cardinals, 49ers and Dolphins.
Sherfield has never been on a practice squad and has never been cut, but he’s also never been featured in an offense. Always the depth guy, Sherfield got opportunities nearly matched his first four-year totals last year with 30 receptions for 417 yards and two touchdowns, but it came through injuries and hard work.
He didn’t attribute his entire lack of usage to it, but Sherfield feels he was overlooked early in his career due to “politics.” While every coach says the best players get on the field, NFL teams have high draft picks to develop or pricey free agents to get a return investment on, pushing the undrafted guy to the bottom of the depth chart.
“You have some hidden agendas and there’s some things that are just out of my control and I think I kind of fell victim to some of that,” said Sherfield, who worked most often with the No. 1 offense in Stefon Diggs’ absence during OTAs. “But again, I think that was something that I had to go through to be the football player that I have now today, but also the man, you know, some adversity, building and shaping my character to be able to handle what’s coming to me.”
There isn’t much politics to sift through in the Bills receiving corps. The highest drafted receiver on the roster? Andy Isabella, a 2019 second-round pick of the Cardinals, who was released by the Ravens and signed by Buffalo on Friday.
Even Diggs, who has the only hefty contract of the group, was a fifth-round pick, like Shakir. Now they don’t have to worry one mistake could cost them a job or count catches in practices or games to see how they are comparing to their competition on the roster.
“When you start to count caches, and everything like that, you started comparing yourself to other guys and stuff like that and I don’t want to get into that,” said Sherfield, who had perhaps the play of training camp with a one-handed catch Friday. “I think that, like I’ve said before, just to get to my process, and doing what I know will warrant me my success and warrant me my goals. Those catches will come, those opportunities will come.”
Even though the Bills don’t have a Beasley-type player that proved so valuable to Allen early in his career, they have a diverse group of weapons, which include tight ends Dawson Knox and rookie Dalton Kincaid, who may be top option to be the slot receiver.
It’s possible one of Harty, Shakir or Sherfield emerges as the No. 3 receiver during the preseason, but seems more likely that it could change by the week.
Head coach Sean McDermott and offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey have said the NFL is driven by matchups, so whichever player’s skills have the edge will likely see more snaps, or they will simply go with the hot hand in a game.
“The exciting part of where we’re at is we’ve got a lot of different tools and pieces that we can really move around and create some different looks,” Dorsey said, “and I think that’ll really help not only in game one, but game 15, 16 and be able to create mismatches and utilize guys in different ways.”
The Bills practice at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at St. John Fisher University.
