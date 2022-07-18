LEWISTON — Dena Armstrong didn’t wait to fiddle with a faulty microphone. Her voice was loud enough for everyone to hear, but her presence commanded the attention of everyone at the Porter Cup awards ceremony.
Not only did the ceremony cap the 63rd edition of the Porter Cup, but it marked the 50th year Armstrong has been involved in some capacity. She started at 15 years old, updating the scoreboard at Niagara Falls Country Club and has worked practically every job at the tournament since.
Now Porter Cup co-director, Armstrong has been involved in everything, including recruiting some of the top college and amateur players in the country. More importantly, she has a commanding presence in a sport still too often dominated by men.
“I have a passion for the Porter Cup. I enjoy golf,” Armstrong said. “I got up every morning at 4 a.m. and watched (the British Open). All those guys played here and I feel a connection with them. I’ve gone to the Honda Classic and The Masters and they say, ‘Hey Dena’ or ‘Hey Mrs. Armstrong.’ It’s kind of nice.”
Armstrong has only missed one tournament since her first, remarkable considering she didn’t even like golf at the time. Her parents were members of the club and volunteers were needed. Like any teenager, she wanted to meet people, especially boys.
Since then, she has seen most of the top players in the world trot through the Porter Cup, including 1990 champion Phil Mickelsen, Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson and David Duval.
Regardless of which new faces come through the Porter Cup each year, Armstrong is able to build a rapport with players. They enjoy being around her and she reciprocates.
Hustling to leave after the Porter Cup concluded Saturday to attend a birthday party, players congregated near the clubhouse to joke around. She carved out a few minutes for them.
“She relates to everyone really well, I think that’s the biggest part of it,” co-tournament director Mike Vitch said. “She loves golf and she loves the players. And it shows.”
It needs to show because recruiting for the Porter Cup is more challenging than ever. An influx of new tournaments spreads talent thin across the country, while COVID-19 put a dent in the recruiting process across the board.
The pandemic canceled the tournament in 2020 and many Niagara Falls Country Club members were reluctant to house players last year, so Armstrong and her husband Jack — former Niagara basketball coach and current Toronto Raptors broadcast analyst — took in some of the Canadian players.
Effects of the pandemic still linger for the Porter Cup, but the tournament saw some bounceback this year.
“We’re getting close,” Vitch said. “We were able to get many companies who sponsored. We had some difficulty with attendance, but they did sponsor. It was a pretty good tournament, we had good activity for our membership and we’re excited for the future.”
Three players in the 2022 field competed in the NCAA tournament, including Porter Cup champion Carson Bacha, while Garrett Rank was the top amateur player in the field, ranking 125th.
Organizers are also now beginning to take some chances with younger players, bringing in 12-year-old phenom Xavier Perez and 18-year-old Oklahoma State University commit Gaven Lane.
“There are so many tournaments for the kids to play in these days, that it’s diminished the talent we can get,” Armstrong said. “Some are playing in the Korn Ferry, some are playing exemptions in the PGA, so it’s harder to get players to come.”
