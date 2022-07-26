Demondi Johnson wasn’t a Division I basketball player, nor did he go to the NBA. But basketball kept him away from trouble and was his ticket far from the clutches of the Niagara Falls streets.
When Johnson crouches down and looks into the eyes of his seventh-grade AAU girls basketball team, he commands respect. Not just due to his basketball acumen, but because he’s been in their position and has a story to tell.
Playing basketball didn’t earn Johnson a paycheck, but the sport was a vehicle to one. It led him to Division II Gannon University, to being the personal manager of Falls native Jonny Flynn during his NBA career and now to the position of general manager and coach of Legacy Hoops Academy in Woodbury, Minnesota, a suburb of Saint Paul.
Most importantly, basketball helped Johnson discover his potential outside of sports. His intelligence seeps into his verbiage, his opinions and decisions are calculated, even if others don’t agree or care to take the time to understand.
“We’re taking that mentality we had in Niagara Falls — that I-need-it mentality,” Johnson said. “I needed basketball to make it out, that was my mindset back then. … That’s the mindset I’m adapting to my girls, where no matter what your situation — whether you come from a great home or great neighborhood — just having that mindset of, ‘This is what I want, this is what I need, this is what I love.’”
The sound of bouncing basketballs has never been far from Johnson since he began playing at 5 years old, growing up to lead Niagara Falls to the state semifinals in 2001. He knew early he couldn’t completely quit the game, even when doctors discovered he had an enlarged heart while playing for Gannon in 2006.
Johnson learned from basketball more than putting a ball into a hoop. His brains would have been enough to get him to college, but basketball was always the catalyst. He began to look at the game more ambiguously.
A Division I scholarship is too often the standard for deciphering ability. Johnson didn’t reach a major conference such as the Big East like contemporaries Flynn, Paul Harris or Jeff Parmer, but he was a high-level player. Tough, hard-nosed and competitive, Johnson was a mainstay at point guard for Gannon.
Through his career off the court at Gannon, Johnson built friendships and contacts, some of whom are the most successful people he knows.
“I realized I had a wake-up call going to Division II, that it was really good basketball and not to frown on it,” Johnson said. “Kids need to know that and it’s important for them to know that. It’s not about the level, it’s about the fit, it’s about the experience and it’s about the relationships you have.”
•••
Basketball took Johnson to Minneapolis when Flynn was drafted by the Timberwolves in 2009. He then migrated around the country looking for his next move, finally returning to Minnesota in 2013. He coached boys high school basketball from 2014 to 2020, then girls from 2020 until this year.
Johnson has seen the evils of youth basketball, with money and sponsorships driving a win-at-all-costs culture. However, he is focused on people with Legacy Hoops, which has alumni that includes current Connecticut star Paige Bueckers.
Wins and sponsorships will come through relationships and development, in Johnson’s opinion. Those are the waters his message flows best, offering lessons from his past and creating an environment players can enjoy while becoming good building their skills.
“My basketball career helped me get close to NBA guys and guys I probably would have never known or met throughout the journey,” Johnson said. “… Playing to have fun, playing to develop, playing to have relationships, that’s the tool that helps kids navigate their way through basketball and life.
"Sometimes we lose sight of that on the journey. Basketball opens the doors for relationships as much as it does points, rebounds and steals.”
Relationships, not just with his players, but with people of his race, drove Johnson to make a critical decision in February. He resigned from his post as Prior Lake High School varsity girls basketball coach after one of his players found a racially-charged note, which included the phrase "get off our team." As a result, the program forfeited its final regular-season game and opening-round playoff game.
Prior Lake made national news last year when white students were filmed directing racial slurs at Black kids. Nine days earlier, another Minnesota school announced it would no longer play an opposing school because of racial slurs from fans during a game.
“Sometimes when you’re making change for something bigger than yourself, there’s a huge sacrifice that goes with it,” Johnson said. “In that moment it was bigger than me, and there have been so many things happening in Minnesota and around the world and I don’t think the stances have been taken properly, which is why they continue.”
Johnson has chosen not to publicly discuss his decision in depth. He says there’s more to the incident he will eventually divulge.
He is currently comfortable knowing the right people in his life know why resigning was the right decision, and one that led to another lesson to be shared.
“It can set the tone for the non-negotiables,” Johnson said. “As a Black man or any minority, we will not stand for these actions, and at the same time, we’re going to teach people how to be held accountable. We’re going to teach them and hopefully they learn as well.”
