MICHIGAN — Culture of consistency.
That’s what Nate Beutel has built over the 11 seasons as head coach of the women’s basketball program at Niagara County Community College.
Eleven consecutive Region III Division II Final Fours, five regional titles and seven seasons with at least 25 wins — including a 30-1 finish in 2019-20 — are just some of the accolades the Thunderwolves have accomplished during Beutel’s tenure.
And their biggest milestone will be renewed once again as, for the fourth time in the last five years, the No. 11 Thunderwolves (28-3) will compete in the NJCAA Division II national tournament when they face sixth-seeded Bryant & Stratton-Wisconsin (27-5) on Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan.
Beutel made it clear though — the results have been player-driven, those with the drive and determination to succeed, even beyond basketball.
“I just think we have the kids that have the right mindset,” Beutel said, whose Thunderwolves finished seventh at nationals and won a game in the consolation bracket last year. “Lucky to have those kids. And I’ll tell you, those are the kids that we look for. Those kids that do have a little bit of a chip on their shoulder and want to prove people wrong, who use junior college as a launching pad for something greater.”
NCCC enters the tournament on a hot streak, having won each of their last 11 contests and are 15-1 since the start of the calendar year. The team’s last game came on March 4, with the end result hoisting the East B District championship over Sullivan. Plus, the Thunderwolves rank in the top-10 nationally in rebounds (50.1), assists (19.0), points allowed (50.8) and 3-point defense (22.2%).
“I feel like they’ve worked extremely hard, really come together as a unit,” Beutel said, whose team is scoring 79.0 points per game. “... I just think there's a lot of neat little stories within our group to have kids that have persevered and really taken on new roles this year, and gotten better throughout the season from last year, to this year growing up as freshmen.”
Early in the season, the Thunderwolves lost two key returners in Makayla McCorker and Jenna Granger to season-ending injuries and the group needed some time to gel on the court, at times having four to five guards in the starting lineup to run a fast up-tempo offense and a full-court pressure defense.
The Thunderwolves now feature a starting line-up that includes two former Section VI stars in sophomore Ashlynn Johnson (Lockport) and third-year sophomore Ashley Tucker (Kenmore West), who gained an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic. Both all-region first team members, Tucker leads NCCC in points per game (12.4) and is third in rebounding (7.0) while Johnson is tied for second in scoring (11.4) and fourth in rebounding (4.8.)
Having a third-year player is a rarity at the junior college level, which is why having Tucker as part of the program, Beutel said, has made a “huge difference” for the Thunderwolves this season.
“Not just on the floor but just the maturity — to have that in the locker room means a lot for us,” Beutel said of Tucker’s impact. “And, she’s really expanded her game. At Kenmore West, she was, primarily, an undersized post-player and while she still plays that role for us often, she does other things. She can step out on the perimeter and score now, especially getting to the basket in transition.”
Johnson, meanwhile, has come a long way since being named an All-NFL first team selection with Lockport in 2021, averaging 9.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game during her senior campaign. After only averaging 3.6 points per game in roughly nine minutes per game last year, the guard has now exploded in Beutel’s offense.
“It just never seemed to click for her (last year), but I’m really proud that she stayed the course and kept fighting,” Beutel said. “There have been plenty of moments this season where she’s been our best player. She’s just a tremendous athlete and I’m really proud of how she stepped up.”
With a bench as deep as he’s ever had compared to past nationals trips, the Thunderwolves spent significant time working on enhancing its transition game on both ends of the floor the last couple weeks to prepare for nationals, starting with Bryant & Stratton-Wisconsin. Defensively, the Thunderwolves enter the tournament averaging nearly 15 steals per contest and have held opponents to 50.8 points per game.
The Bobcats enter the NJCAA Division II national tournament having won their last 18 contests, are shooting 45% from the field and have four players averaging double-figures, including sophomore Mondrea Williams, who leads with 15.5 points per game. The Bobcats finished fourth overall in last year’s event.
“You got to be able to run your stuff really well,” Beutel said on the competition experience at nationals. “You got to be able to have some counters and you got to really adhere to the scouting report, defensively. You need to know who their top guns are and you got to be ready to shut them down.”
Tip-off between NCCC and Bryant & Stratton-Wisconsin is scheduled for 9 a.m., the first of six first-round games held on Tuesday.
