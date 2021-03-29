Defending state champion GI sweeps Ken West in season opener

KENMORE — New year, same results for Grand Island boys volleyball.
The Vikings were able to start the 2021 season on the right note, taking a 3-0 sweep of Kenmore West in Monday's season opener at Kenmore West High School. GI (1-0, 1-0 Niagara Frontier League) was able to return to the court in winning fashion, as the program last competed 16 months ago when it won the 2019 New York State Public High School Athletic Association championship.
GI was dominant in all three sets, taking the first by a margin of 14. Ken West (0-1, 0-1 NFL) did lock things at 3-3 in the set, but the Vikings immediately responded, building a 17-4 advantage that led to the 25-9 finish behind the strength of junior middle Jon Simpson and reigning Section VI player of the year Billy Wieberg.
The second set was more of the same, with the Vikings building up a 7-0 start before the Blue Devils got on the board. That eventually led to leads of 15-2 and 17-5 for GI, but KW would battle back, carrying momentum to cut the margin to 24-11.
But Ken West could not avoid the inevitable, as the Vikings got unstuck from 24 once senior co-captain Zach Cramer had a slick kill that was subtly placed over the net.
The third set was much closer. GI did build a strong 7-2 start, but the Blue Devils hung in it, cutting the margin again to 11-9 on a nice attack from Jonah Tramont. The Vikings would rebuild their lead, though, taking a 16-10 lead after back-to-back blocks from Evan Russo and Joe Knight.
From there on it, it was all GI, as the Vikes took nine of the last 11 points scored to tally a 25-12 win in the final set.
Vikings head coach Bill Schultz does feel that playing in the spring is a little different, but it's not as different as starting out a game schedule after only six days of practice. Although he's not predicating a fourth consecutive Section VI title, Schultz believes his team is not too far behind what it last was in 2019.
"We're not too far from where I think we can be, I mean we've got some rust to get off. We'd like to be a little more aggressive serving," Schultz said. "We're trying to find our way with that a little bit here as it goes. It's gonna be a busy April with all the games, I mean we don't really have much practice times, we're playing a lot more games in the week than we usually are for any other season."
One other adjustment Schultz noted in this shortened spring season is the lack of tournament play, which is what led him to scheduling a non-leaguer with St. Joe's and one to be determined with West Seneca West to prep for the Division II sectionals.
Schultz is also in a unique spot with players coming in from other sports seasons, rather than opening up the year in the fall. Wieberg and Eddie Kwarciak are both coming off of the Vikings' Federation hockey run to the sectional semifinals, while Knight, Cramer, Simpson and Logan Sionko were competing on the basketball court.
Thankfully the team will have more practice time in the early portion of the slate, so GI will be able to work those guys back in smoothly, rather than hitting the ground running. This will also allow Schultz to give his main lineups time to gel in this early-season schedule, as he plans to rely on his top units to start, before really mixing in some of the Vikings' reserve members.
Schultz is really excited to see what Simpson and Kwarciak can bring to the table. Schultz cited some of the plays Simpson made as sophomore, notably his blocking and offensive side outs in the Far West Regional against Section V's Churchville-Chili.
Kwarciak, a sophomore standout on the hockey team this winter, is someone who Schultz believes could get to the level of Wieberg as the top player in Western New York.
Paul Wynne is also taking over the reigns at libero, keeping the GI boys volleyball tradition going amongst the four Wynne brothers. His brother David just graduated last spring and is back with the program this season as an assistant coach.
Schultz will be looking to his lead horses as always, as Cramer and Wieberg wrap up their four-year varsity tenures. But without the opportunity to run it back with another state title, he hopes to get the younger guys up to speed this season as well.
"I'm trying to enjoy the last year with Billy and Zach with them being seniors and knowing that I've gotta get the group that's coming underneath them ready to go," Schultz said.
"I wish there was still regionals and states to see if we could of had a chance to get back there or not with this squad. It's gonna be a challenge again, West Seneca West is another good, strong team just like they were last year. So I would imagine it'll be a good game against them again."
Due to a rescheduled game with Kenmore East being moved to April 17, next up for GI is 11 a.m. April 10 at North Tonawanda.
