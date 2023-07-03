Ron DeFazio never sat in the stands and watched Sal Maglie throw his signature high-and-hard curveball against opposing hitters over the course of his 10-year career in the major leagues.
But years later, DeFazio still has fond memories of meeting Maglie on several occasions. After his playing and coaching career ended, Maglie came home to Niagara Falls and became a salesman for Eber Brothers Wine & Liquor.
As a result, Maglie was a friend of DeFazio’s late father, Frank, and made frequent visits to DeFazio’s Stadium Grill, located at Hyde Park Blvd. and has remained as the family business since 1979.
With the restaurant across the street from Sal Maglie Stadium, DeFazio wanted to do his part in honoring the man who is still associated with the city of Niagara Falls over 30 years since his passing. And with help from the local community, DeFazio has preserved Maglie’s legacy for the next generation.
With assistance from local artist Alessandra Price and after receiving funds from both a Niagara Falls Corporation business grant and the Rich Entertainment Group and Buffalo Bisons Baseball, the restaurant now displays a larger-than-life mural of Maglie on the corner of Whitney Avenue and Hyde Park Boulevard.
Since its completion in late May, DeFazio, 76, described the response he has received from the local community as “unbelievable.”
“I’ve had people call me on the phone and say, ‘You don’t know me but I wanted to call you and tell you how great it looked,’” DeFazio said. “How much it did for the city, it’s overwhelming, the response people have given me. … I’m so happy with the way it came out. I couldn’t be happier.”
For the mural’s inspiration, DeFazio saved his program from a benefit dinner he attended which honored Maglie that was held in 1982 at the former Portage Post in Niagara Falls. The cover of the program featured Maglie throwing a pitch in his full Yankees uniform. While Maglie is the only player in MLB history to play on all three New York City teams — the former New York Giants and Brooklyn Dodgers franchises included — DeFazio said the Yankees photo was his decision.
Once he had the inspiration, DeFazio connected with Price in December 2022.
A 2014 graduate of Grand Island High School, Price majored in graphic design and minored in art management at SUNY Purchase and, in August 2020, began her own business, ALiWay Creative Agency.
Price has experience creating various forms of art and began painting when she was a young girl. Painting murals is a skill Price added to her repertoire most recently and her work outside Sammy’s Pizzeria in Niagara Falls to honor the Musolino family is what caught DeFazio’s attention.
When DeFazio first proposed the idea, Price admitted she didn’t know who Maglie was but accepted the opportunity as her family had a connection to the restaurant. Her great uncle, Joseph Gabrielli, was a frequent patron until he passed away in 2014.
All Price needed was five days to complete the project, which said was “the smoothest process a mural could go.” She now hopes the mural will inspire young adults to connect with the local history around them.
“I think what I was drawn to was the fact that it doesn’t matter, you know, athlete, performer, musician, you can be from Niagara Falls and be great,” said Price, who now lives in Buffalo. “... I want my (murals) to educate people.”
While he was not in attendance for the celebration of the mural on June 19 and the re-dedication of the stadium named after his father on June 23, Maglie’s son, Joe, was aware of the new display. He received messages and saw photos of the mural on social media while he was at home in Arkansas after retiring from the United States Air Force.
When he saw the mural for the first time in person Friday, Maglie said he “loved it,” adding that his dad was so deserving of the honor from the restaurant that was only a block and a half from where the entire family lived in Hyde Park.
What he hopes people will take away from the mural of his father is a tale of inspiration. Maglie’s pitching career almost ended before it began as in 1938, as a member of the Buffalo Bisons, he asked if he could be demoted to work on his skills.
Maglie found some momentum during the 1941 season in Single-A Elmira after he was advised by the team’s owner to focus on one at-bat at a time. This mindset changed the trajectory of Maglie’s career as he finished with 119 wins, 862 strikeouts and a 3.15 ERA.
“If you want a Rocky type story, I mean, this is a guy that wanted to quit because he wasn't good enough and stuck with it,” Maglie said. “And then became just this amazing player. He overcame great odds, and I don't think most people know about that.”
