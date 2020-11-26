Deep NU hockey team eager to get season underway

After an eight-month break, the Niagara University hockey team may be back in action next weekend for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States last March.
And while it’s been a long road back to the ice, the team is ready to get back to playing games, said team captain Chris Harpur.
“If everything goes as planned, I think we're in a good spot,” he said. “We've done the best we can within the guidelines that we were given, and we’re ready to go.”
Niagara is slated to play a home-and-home series against Atlantic Hockey Association rival RIT next weekend. So far two series, one against St. Lawrence and one against RIT, have already been canceled or postponed due to COVID-19. If the games are played, no fans will be allowed, but they will be broadcast through purpleeagles.com and Flosports.tv.
Getting the season off the ground has been a challenge for the AHA. RIT canceled its season before returning back to the mix. The opening game between Army and LIU had to be postponed due to COVID-19. Entering Friday, only 4 of 14 scheduled games had actually been played. Between schedule changes and the uncertainty surrounding games, coaches and players have had to be flexible, said head coach Jason Lammers.
“This is why I love to coach,” he said, referring to the challenges involved. “I believe our staff is built for these moments.”
Lammers’ staff was overhauled over the summer, after former assistant coach Andrew Boschetto took an assistant coaching position with Colgate, and former associate head coach Matthew Nicholson left the team. Lammers brought in Mark Phalon as associate head coach and John Lidgett as assistant coach. Phalon, previously a coach with the University of Alaska Anchorage, Toronto Maple Leafs and their American Hockey League affiliate, the Toronto Marlies, has established a great rapport with the team and is a relentless recruiter, Lammers said.
“He goes to bed thinking about recruiting, and he wakes up in the morning thinking about recruiting,” he said.
Phalon also brings experience working with coaches from the National Hockey League, Lammers said.
“He's got an unbelievable library of ideas, stories, and elements that really help us as a coaching staff take the next step,” he said. “Our goal this year is to go from good to great. We want to be uncommon in everything we do as people, as students and as players, and I think Mark embodies that.”
Lidgett was hired from the Des Moines Buccaneers of the United States Hockey League. He brings energy to everything he does, Lammers said, and a positive attitude to the rink every day.
“John is really smart, like really intelligent,” Lammers said. “He's really good at building when it comes to recruiting and what fits Niagara and what's going to work here and what type of player we need that way.”
Lidgett’s offensive mindedness is a balance to Lammers’ and Phalon’s emphasis on defense, Lammers said.
“John's all about scoring goals and offense and creating offense and ideas to create offense,” he said.
Being less than five years removed from his playing career, Lidgett can also offer a player’s perspective on what the team is doing.
“With his age, he’s just got a youthful exuberance about life and about hockey,” Lammers said. “He never stops thinking about hockey.”
In the 2020-2021 Atlantic Hockey Preseason Coaches Poll, Niagara was chosen to finish fourth in the conference, with one first-place vote. Lammers hopes to build on the way last season ended and start the year strong. He’ll be leaning on his seniors, including the leadership group of Harpur, Justin Kendall and Jack Billings, to lead the way.
“I'm really excited about our seniors, as a group, just because they've really decided to be legacy believers,” Lammers said. “They're planting seeds for trees to grow that they'll never see. They've done a phenomenal job of onboarding our newcomers and setting the expectation of how we behave as people, as students and as players.”
Harpur, specifically, has garnered attention from around the conference on the way he can dictate the play from the back end. Giving him the “C” was an easy decision at the end of the day, Lammers said.
“He makes us better coaches because he helps us increase our trust with the team because of the way he encourages us to communicate, and the character that he expects out of people,” he said. “And then the competence. You better have your plan together and know what's up or he's going to ask you about it.”
For his part, Harpur said it was an honor to be named captain.
“I was at a loss for words when they told me,” he said. “I was the ‘A’ toward the end of last year. I didn't come in this year expecting that to be the ‘C.’ I just went in with the same mindset that I always have, which is just to be a leader both on and off the ice. It really felt great when coach told me.”
Along with being captain, Lammers will continue to rely on Harpur to control play when he’s on the ice.
“He really can be dominant,” Lammers said. “I actually don’t think he even knows how good he can be yet. I think he’s going to just keep getting better and better.”
Joining Harpur on the blueline are seniors Jared Brandt and Jack Zielinski, juniors Jordan Wishman, Zac Hermann and Croix Evingson, sophomore Scott Persson and freshmen Josef Mysak and Jesse Pomeroy.
With the forward group, Lammers is hoping the sophomores and juniors on the team can bounce back a bit from last season.
“I think there's a lot of guys, especially in the junior class, that we're kind of waiting to see how they're going to do,” he said.
That group includes players like Luke Edgerton, Dylan Mills and Reed Robinson.
“Those guys made an effort to recommit themselves to how to play the game and the expectations away from the rink and school, and I'm excited to see how they do,” Lammers said.
Ludwig Stenlund, the Purple Eagles' leading scorer as a freshman in 2018-19, is back and healthy after a wrist injury cost him much of last year. Newcomers to the forward group include Christian Gorsczak, last year’s North American Hockey League Most Valuable Player, and Carter Randklev, who played in the USHL last season. Lammers has been impressed with both newcomers, noting Randklev’s stick, ability to create plays and vision, as well as Gorsczak’s work ethic.
Niagara is currently carrying four goaltenders. Chad Veltri made a solid case for starter this season with his performance last year. Senior Brian Wilson is back, along with Michael Corson, a transfer from Denver University, and freshman Patrick Pugliese.
Overall, despite all of the COVID-19 restrictions and abnormalities of the last eight months, Kendall, an assistant captain this season, said the team has maintained perspective and done everything it could to prepare.
“We're rolling with the punches right now, and everyone seems pretty confident,” he said. “It’s important to stay positive. I think once we get started here, it’ll be good for us.”
Added Billings, also as an assistant captain this season: “We're all pretty excited. We have a lot of returners, and a good group of seniors. I think we're all happy to be back on the ice here and playing games soon.We’re all healthy and just ready to get started.”
