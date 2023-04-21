Sophie Massaro didn’t know much about girls lacrosse when she first joined Lewiston-Porter’s varsity team as an eighth-grader in 2019.
She was a soccer player and viewed the sport as an opportunity to play with older sister, Ella, who was a junior at the time.
Along with helping the Lancers record their first three victories in program history that season, Massaro discovered a passion for her newly-discovered sport — one that only enhanced over the last five years.
The end result of a relentless work ethic has turned Massaro into one of the top attackers around Section VI and a pillar for the Lancers’ transformation into a program that has won 25 of its last 31 games. In 2022, Lew-Port finished 12-4 and advanced to the Class C quarterfinals, a season where Massaro tallied a staggering 79 goals and 93 points.
The scoring pace has carried over for Massaro into the 2023 campaign as she has amassed 21 goals and 32 points through the team’s 3-2 start. Massaro is no stranger to milestones as she recorded 10 goals and three assists in Lew-Port’s 20-15 victory over Amherst on April 13, surpassing the 200-career point mark. The victory also marked the Lancers’ first victory as a Conference 2 program.
Even as she made a name in the program’s record book — 156 goals and 224 points — it’s the wins and losses that have mattered most for Massaro, which fueled her competitive drive.
The 2019 season was a stepping stone for Massaro as, once she found out she had some talent, sought out off-season programs like Empress, where she trained the last few summers during her underclassman years.
It was the hunger for self-improvement, Massaro said, that drove her to find any place that was offering extra training.
“I didn’t like that we were losing so much,” Massaro said. “So, when I was training (in the off-season), I obviously wanted to be better myself. I hated when I would drop a ball. That would make me upset because I’m such a competitive person and I always wanted to perform (the) best I could.”
With more experience came more confidence for Massaro, especially in her play-making skills offensively. Alongside teammates Makayla Farnham and Ayva Teal on the attack, Massaro has helped the Lancers score 55 goals so far in 2023 and was part of a unit that scored 227 goals (14.2 per game) last spring.
Massaro credits not only her teammates for her success but her own growth in driving towards the net and overall confidence in her ball-handling skills.
“I really feel confident with myself when I have the ball and I’m able to drive to the net,” said Massaro, who signed with Mercyhurst this past December. “... I really do feel confident with my other attackers and (midfielders) that I can pass them the ball and that they’re gonna succeed and finish. It’s super, super exciting to see that.”
There was a chance that Massaro might not have been a five-year varsity letterman had Bill Schmditke not kept all 26 players for his inaugural Lancers team back in 2019, at a time when the school did not offer a JV program. Not only was Massaro the youngest, but Schmidtke also recalled that she wasn’t the tallest player either and had her on the bubble.
The gamble has paid off for the pair as the coach-athlete relationship has only strengthened through the years as Massaro’s hustle since day one made Schmidtke call her the best roster move he has made in his coaching career.
“She’s put extra time, extra focus and you want her around the net with the ball,” said Schimdtke, who previously started the Niagara Falls girls lacrosse program from scratch in 2009 and is currently in his fourth season with the Lancers. “Good outcomes happen. So, to her credit, because a lot of other girls usually have four years at least to get to wherever their milestones are. She’s done it in far less time.”
For Sophie — whose twin brother Dominic will also attend Mercyhurst on a soccer scholarship — being part of the program’s transformation has been a significant part of her journey. Massaro said the program has been proving itself to the rest of Section VI, all the way back to the first victory against Salamanca in April 2019.
The Lancers, Massaro said, at times still aren’t taken seriously, despite their recent success.
“I mean, some people don’t even know where our school is because we’re such a small school and now we’re competing against schools that are three times the size of us,” Massaro said. “That’s because every year, we've gone up because of how well we've succeeded. It's not something that people overlook because they're like, ‘Wow, look at this small school that's now in conference two. They started at the very bottom.’”
Schmidtke is an avid lover of girls lacrosse with the hope of inspiring all his athletes. But, the desire to win has to come from the players as well, as shown by Massaro’s which has been enhanced by Massaro’s play.
“She has taken it and owned it,” Schmidtke said. “And the more that she has wanted it — not me wanting it for her or any of my athletes — you do see where that success and that confidence comes from. It’s like that aha moment, like, ‘Okay, they want it for themselves just as much as the team or anything else. And the extra time, the extra work, the extra focus into what they do, that all translates in one way or another into the stats.”
As her final Section VI postseason run nears, Massaro said despite the fact that Lew-Port is facing larger programs — like in its 16-6 loss against Conference 1’s Clarence this past Wednesday — the Lancers are focusing on their own confidence, no matter the outcome.
She also hopes her determination and lead by example approach can help those coming up in the program for years to come.
“If you put your mind to it, you can do it,” Massaro said. “Looking at our program when I started in eighth grade, if I was a negative person that had a negative mindset, I would have looked at our team and said, ‘We will never be able to compete with the schools that we compete with now.’ But I wasn't and neither was our team. We all were super positive and we got better.”
Lew-Port hits the road to face West Seneca West on Wednesday, April 26 at 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.