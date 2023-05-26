WEST SENECA — The pre-sectional tune-up brought some championships.
Niagara Falls won five events at the Section VI Class AA championship meet Friday, as David Litten and Tyris Parmer both won a pair of titles.
Litten cruised in the discus and shot put. Section VI’s top discus thrower won with a throw of 154 feet, 7 inches. He also won the shot put with a toss of 44-7.75. Parmer, meanwhile, swept the 100- and 200-meter dashes, finishing in 11.02 and 22.21 seconds, respectively.
On the girls side, the Niagara Falls 4x100 relay team of Jayla Scott, Kiersten Groce, Jhonnea Harris and J’Nysha Cary won in 50.04 seconds — the best time in Section VI this season — and nipped Orchard Park by 0.04 seconds. Scott also took second in the 100 (12.63) and third in the 200 (26.37).
The Lockport 4x400 girls relay team of Arden Anterline, Amari Germany, Leah Gaskill and Melia Towns won in 4:10.58, which is currently the top time in Section VI. Anterline was also second in the 400 (1:00.70) and Germany was second in the 400 hurdles (1:08.11).
Towns finished second in the triple jump, coming within a hair of knocking off the defending Class AA champion Amari Hall. Towns jumped 36-5, 1/4 inches behind Sweet Home’s Hall.
She also finished third in the 100 with a time of 12.77. Lockport’s Hudson Coakley finished second in the boys pole vault (12 feet), besting Niagara Wheatfield’s Cameron Thomas on jumps.
Niagara Wheatfield’s Vincent Ciraolo was the champion in the steeplechase, racing to a time of 11:13.01. Teammate Kapela Sulemni was second in the 800 (2:00.75), just ahead of fellow Falcon Aiden Hurley (2:02.94).
Jason Kinder was third in the discus (127-5) for Niagara Wheatfield, while Christopher Desiderio was third in the triple jump (42-4.5).
Mirando Gatto paced the Niagara Wheatfield girls team with a pair of second place finishes. Gatto ran the 1,500 in 4:44.01 and the 3,000 in 10:26.80. Teammate Gianna Glovack was second in the discus (99-5), while Brielle Peterson was third in the 800 in 2:28.06.
Girls team scores: 1. Williamsville North, 119; 2. Orchard Park, 96.5; 3. Sweet Home, 46.5; 4. Niagara Wheatfield, 44; T5. Lockport, 41; T5. West Seneca West, 41; 7. Hamburg, 37; 8. Frontier, 35; 9. Niagara Falls, 25; 10. Lancaster, 23; 11. Clarence, 22; 12. Jamestown, 16; 13. North Tonawanda, 7; T14. Williamsville East, 2; T14. Hutch Tech 2; 16. Kenmore West, 1.
Boys team scores: 1. Hamburg, 68; T2. Clarence, 56; T2. Niagara Falls, 56; T4. Sweet Home, 48; T4. Niagara Wheatfield, 48; 6. Fronter, 43.3; 7. Williamsville East, 35; 8. West Seneca West, 34; 9. Orchard Park, 33.3; 10. Williamsville North, 32; 11. Jamestown, 31.3; 12. Lancaster, 22; 13. Lockport, 21; 14. Hutch Tech, 11; 15. Kenmore West, 10; 16. McKinley, 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.