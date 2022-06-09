WEST SENECA — Tony Francis just wanted his kids to be better than him on the basketball court. It’s a normal parental goal, even for a father who played Division I hoops for Niagara University.
Madison Francis is nearing the end of her freshman year at Lancaster High School and is already on path to achieve her father’s dream. She was invited to the John Lucas Elite 160 Camp last summer and is currently ranked No. 14 in the country in ESPN HoopGurlz Class of 2025.
With scholarship offers steadily rolling in from the likes of Clemson, Florida, Miami, North Carolina, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue and Syracuse, the 6-foot-1 Madison’s ticket is undoubtedly basketball.
But what neither Francis could have predicted is that she could also end up raking in scholarship offers from the same caliber of track and field programs by the time her career concludes.
Madison, who also plays volleyball for the Legends, became a Section VI champion in the 200-meter dash and the triple jump last week. She has a shot at breaking the Section VI triple jump record today at states, less than a month after competing in the event for the first time.
“It’s just fun. It’s like my fun sport,” Madison said. “Volleyball and track are just fun to do.”
Tony, who briefly returned home to New York after graduating from Niagara in 1989 and ultimately settled in Lancaster, may have desired for Madison to surpass his exploits on the basketball court — and her family likes to say her success “was meant to happen" — but athletics were still her choice.
Madison, who averaged 17 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.8 steals and 2.3 blocks for Lancaster this season, can recall wandering around the gym as her father schooled her brothers. She knew from an early age what Tony accomplished, although a 6-8 frame that still looks like it could do damage in the paint may have been a giveaway.
“I was always in the gym and it was kind of just normal to me to do basketball,” Madison said. “It was my choice at the end of the day, but it was expected. Basketball’s in our blood.”
It may have been a surprise to many when Madison jumped 37 feet, 7 1/2 inches in her first time competing in the triple jump on May 7, especially considering only 12 girls have jumped farther in the state this season. It may have been a greater shock when she upended Sweet Home’s section record holder Lanee Hall at sectionals with a jump of 39-7 1/2.
But perhaps the biggest surprise may be a basketball player of Madison’s caliber opted to compete in another sport. In an age when athletic specialization is increasingly prevalent, basketball players are among the most likely to focus on a single team sport at an earlier age.
According to a study by the NCAA, athletes who begin to specialize in basketball do so before the age of 14, younger than baseball, football, lacrosse, soccer and volleyball.
Madison first decided to join the track team last season and Tony had no qualms, particularly since he played baseball during his youth and her AAU basketball schedule is not set to begin until the end of the month.
“I think she’s trying new things and I think that’s important,” said Tony, who played center for Niagara from 1986-1989. “... This gives her a break from basketball and a chance to concentrate on other muscle groups in her body. Mentally, it can get her ready for the next venture. AAU is coming up, then to volleyball and back to basketball.”
Full scholarships are more available in basketball than track, even among the top college programs in the country. But if Madison continues on her current trajectory, she should have plenty of both in the next three years.
Madison enters her first state meet seeded fourth in the triple jump, but Lancaster coach Chris Dabney thinks she can break Hall’s state mark of 40-0 1/2 this weekend and potentially push Rocky Point’s Alexandra Kelly and Proctor’s Tamiah Washington, both seniors who have surpassed 41 feet.
She already has superb technique to pair with speed that saw her run 12.83 in the 100 and 26.06 in the 200. The combination has Dabney thinking about lofty long-term goals should Madison continue jumping.
The state record of 42-0 1/2 was set by Mattituck’s Lynette Washington in 1997, while the national record of 44-10 was set by Texas native and Olympian Jasmine Moore in 2019. Dabney believes Madison has the potential to be the first high schooler to break 45 feet during her career.
“She’s very competitive. She likes to compete and that’s what I like about her,” said Dabney, who is a former manager for the Niagara County Community College basketball team. “... She hit the state standard (earlier in the season) and I told her she just had to come in second at sectionals (to advance to states). She was like, ‘No, I don’t want to come in second.’”
Should Madison continue her track career alongside basketball, it’s unlikely Tony will voice any complaints. Even with a stellar athletic background, he likes to watch his daughter and leave the coaching to Dabney.
Dabney communicates with Tony frequently about his plans for Madison, but there is never interference. The Francis patriarch was thrilled to simply watch his daughter go toe-to-toe with Hall at the state qualifier, yelling, “We’ve got a competition! These two girls are having a competition!”
Tony may have appeared in 82 career games for the Purple Eagles, including a trip to the 1987 NIT — losing a close second-round game to future national player of the year Lionel Simmons and LaSalle — but he says there’s no comparison to watching his kids.
“Watching my kids play gives me the rush,” Tony said. “Just watching them enjoy the game and compete. That’s where I’m at with that.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
